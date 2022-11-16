ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Your Favorite Cookie Shop Is Now Open In Temple, Texas

Who wants to get cookie wasted? Crumbl Cookies is now open in Temple, Texas. They are hosting their grand opening today from 8am - 12am. It's going to be an all day and night party. Who’s meeting me there? Seriously. I drove by earlier, and realized I haven't even tried the cult favorite cookie shop. Whenever I pass by the Harker Heights location, there is always a line.
TEMPLE, TX
Christmas Cocktail That Will Punch You In The Spirit

It's Mean, it's green, and ready to punch up Killeen, Texas. It's a holiday favorite for me. If you're looking for something non-traditional that tastes great and will get you where you need to be, you have to try this. Especially if you're in one of those moods this holiday season. This one is a crowd pleaser too, and gets any punch bowl jumpin'.
KILLEEN, TX
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom

Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
KILLEEN, TX
Are the Holidays Truly More Festive in Texas? One List Says So

As temperatures get lower and we all bundle up for the winter season, the holiday season takes shape. Some are simply more excited to celebrate the holiday season than others of course. Whatever the choice Texans make, one thing is for sure:. Everyone just seems happier during the holidays with...
TEXAS STATE
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall

Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
KILLEEN, TX
Spread Joy With Toys For Killeen, Texas Kids

Hey Killen, Texas, 'tis the season to open up those wallets and your hearts. Times are tough for a lot of families period, and I just want to share one way you can help those in your community out this holiday season. 'Tis The Season Of Giving. The City of...
KILLEEN, TX
GOAL! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom

Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
TEMPLE, TX
Warming Shelters Open in Temple, Texas Through Friday, November 18

As freezing temperatures have moved into the Temple, Texas area, two warming shelters have opened their doors to those in need. The City of Temple reports that two shelters will operate through Friday, November 18 at the following locations:. Salvation Army - 419 W. Ave. G. Salvation Army will open...
TEMPLE, TX
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
