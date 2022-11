Talk about a weird week to make predictions about the Oregon Ducks, right? If things weren’t already heightened enough with the Ducks coming off of a loss and looking for some vengeance based on the way that the 2021 season ended at the hands of the Utes, then once you throw the Bo Nix health situation into it all, it gets downright crazy. When you don’t know if the starting quarterback, and arguably the best player on the field, is going to play or not, it gets pretty tough to predict the outcome. At Ducks Wire, we tried our best to still...

EUGENE, OR ・ 16 MINUTES AGO