Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Blue Jackets Players in Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks wanted to get off to a good start in 2022-23 and avoid the drama and turmoil of last season. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and they are on pace to post an even worse record by the time Dec. 6 (the date Travis Green was fired) rolls around. Currently 5-9-3 and two points ahead of last place held by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks, some fans and analysts have uttered the word “rebuild” coupled with the suggestion that only Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes should be considered untouchable.
NBC Sports
Caps nearly pull off comeback, fall to Blues in shootout
The Capitals were five minutes away from picking up their third straight regulation loss when they rallied to score two goals and force overtime against the St. Louis Blues before losing in a six-round shootout. St. Louis entered the game near the bottom of the Central Division standings but had...
NBC Sports
Bills plan to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon; what if they can’t get to the airport?
The Bills will play their home game in Detroit on Sunday. If they can get there. One of the strangest aspects of the snowstorm that prompted the NFL to move the game out of Buffalo is that the Bills didn’t get out while they easily could. They instead plan to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
Maple Leafs to Debut Reverse Retro Jerseys on Saturday Against Sabres
Toronto Maple Leafs in-arena host Scotty Willats broke the news during the team's official pre-game show.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Defense Should’ve Been Addressed Months Ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new media darling, Jordie Benn. The veteran defenseman has been getting all the gushing attention after making a few excellent defensive plays during a recent win. That’s right, a 35-year-old, injury-plagued, well-travelled player who makes the league minimum is the guy making the big plays for a highly skilled team that is supposed to be a Stanley Cup favourite. But unfortunately, there is something wrong with this picture, and it should’ve been corrected in the offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Liljegren Showed Promise in Top-Pairing Audition
The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be a in a very difficult situation in regards to their blue line. Recently, they received some concerning news that veteran defender Jake Muzzin would be out long term until February. He will be re-evaluated with his cervical spine injury. On top of that T.J. Brodie will also be out with an oblique injury.
NBC Sports
Indiana suspends punt returner before Michigan State game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as...
NBC Sports
Joens, Soares help No. 7 Iowa State hold off Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a...
NBC Sports
Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio
One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
NBC Sports
49ers, Cards taking different approaches preparing for elevation
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers traveled to Colorado Springs to prepare for the 7,200 foot elevation in Mexico City. The Arizona Cardinals are doing less immersive methods of preparation. The 49ers are holding their Week 11 practices at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., which...
NBC Sports
Gibson instrumental in Wizards' win vs. Heat
WASHINGTON -- Taj Gibson hadn't played in four games, but as the Wizards continued to get pushed around by a Heat team missing just about all of their best players, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. looked down his bench searching for someone to match Miami's physicality. He called on Gibson, a 37-year-old veteran, who has been in the NBA long enough to have played a few games just like this one.
NBC Sports
The weekend forecast is getting no better for Browns-Bills
There’s nothing better than a snow game. Unless the snow keeps the game from happening. Lots of snow is in the forecast for Buffalo this weekend. And the forecast seems to be getting worse. Via Accuweather.com, the end result could be up to six feet. For now, a lake...
NBC Sports
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
NBC Sports
Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills
A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would...
Comments / 0