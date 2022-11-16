Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Mountain Iron-Buhl Advances to 9-Man State Championship Game for First Time Since 1972
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The magical season will continue for the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team after they defeated Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 36 to 15 in the state semifinals on Thursday. The Rangers were led by quarterback Asher Zubich who had four total touchdowns in the game. Thursday’s win also marked the 100th career victory...
lptv.org
Building a Table For 7
Building a Table For 7: Farm & Forage to Fine Dining Through The Pandemic in Bemidji, MN. Follow Amber Lynne of Bemidji, Minnesota as she begins work to open a Farm to Table restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota. Watch her journey as an entrepreneur, grow as a chef, and adapt as a business owner as she opens her fine dining restaurant through the 2020 Pandemic.
kfgo.com
Garbage truck-deer collision sends one to hospital in central Minn.
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Cass County, Minn. Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a vehicle rollover just after 6 this morning in rural Pequot Lakes. When deputies and first responders arrived on scene they learned that a garbage truck was southbound on County Road 1 when two deer entered the roadway striking the truck, causing the truck to leave the road and rollover.
FOX 21 Online
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crashes Into Doors of Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall, No One Injured
Details are still sketchy at this time, but it appears no one was injured after a person apparently intentionally drove into the doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to radio scanner audio, Beltrami County dispatch said the person was believed to be suicidal.
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Crisis Arrested After Crashing Into Mall And Clinic in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is jailed and facing a number of charges after crashing into the Sanford Walk-in Clinic in Bemidji before crashing into the front entrance of Paul Bunyan Mall. Police say Damian Smith called dispatch Tuesday afternoon saying he was having a mental health breakdown.
FOX 21 Online
Aitkin Co. Sheriff Tells Newspaper That Carlton Man Died Of Accidental Drowning
MCGREGOR, Minn. — The Aitkin County Sheriff told the Duluth News Tribune on Thursday that Lucas Dudden’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. Dudden’s family originally said they suspected foul play, but the sheriff said on Thursday that there are no signs of it. His father...
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
