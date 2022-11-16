Read full article on original website
Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
ABC 15 News
Charged a 'no show' fee after an appointment, patient frustrated after medical charge
You schedule a doctor's appointment, show up, and then you wait. That's how Davidine's doctor's visit in June began. She paid her copay and was called to the back, but Davidine writes "an hour and a half later, I still had not seen the doctor." Davidine needed to get to...
Woman fakes volunteering at the local hospital to get out of the house and away from her overbearing husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents have always had a strange relationship.
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
CDC issues new opioid prescribing guidance, giving doctors more leeway to treat pain
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for clinicians on how and when to prescribe opioids for pain. Released Thursday, this revamps the agency's 2016 recommendations which some doctors and patients have criticized for promoting a culture of austerity around opioids. CDC officials say that doctors,...
Woman gets fired from job at hospital for eating leftovers off of patients trays
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Hospital employees have many rules to follow to ensure their health and safety. One particular woman often ignored the rules, including the rule that hospital employees never eat anything while in a patient's room or off of the patient's plates.
Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high
A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
MedicalXpress
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs
Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
Biden warned staffing shortages sparking exodus of emergency room physicians, nurses
A group of medical organizations on Monday warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available. The medical groups, which include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, cautioned that the...
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
Support nurses and safe staffing ratios
Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.
CNBC
Children's hospitals call on Biden to declare emergency in response to 'unprecedented' RSV surge
The Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics told the Biden administration that "unprecedented levels" of RSV combined with increasing flu circulation are pushing some hospitals to the breaking point. They asked the federal government to declare an emergency to provide hospitals with added flexibility to meet the...
WellSpan Health: Local hospitals graded for safety
Local hospitals received top grades for safety again this year. Five WellSpan hospitals received “A” safety grades for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital,...
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
New research is shining a light on the ways that babies born via C-section may react differently to vaccines compared to those born vaginally.
Virus forces Tacoma Humane Society to limit dog intake
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society in Tacoma is limiting accepting any more dogs to try and stop the spread of a virus at the shelter. The animal shelter says that it’s trying to stop the spread of the pneumovirus, an upper respiratory disease with symptoms that include fever, rapid breathing, and nasal discharge.
Next Avenue
Transportation To Medical Appointments Can Be Tricky For Solo Agers
There are local organizations that offer rides, but research and planning may be required. When I had to reschedule my routine colonoscopy from March of this year to the next available date in July, I'd already had to reprogram it twice due to the pandemic and a change in my doctor's schedule. However, in March, it was because I didn't have someone I knew to sign me out when I left the hospital.
Food Outreach rolls out medically-tailored meals for diabetic patients below poverty line
The importance of nutrition for people living with life threatening diseases can’t be overlooked. And for those who are of limited means, consuming quality meals is especially difficult. Locally, the Mercy Hospital group is partnering with Food Outreach to make sure patients with diabetes are getting the meals and...
