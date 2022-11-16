KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Holiday cheer is on its way to downtown Knoxville! There’s going to be plenty to do once the festivities kick off on Nov. 25. This year will mark the seventh annual Elf on the Shelf Adventure. Several elves are hiding all around downtown Knoxville inside businesses. Families who want to try and find them all can pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center. The first 5,000 people to pick up a pass at either location will earn a holiday stamp!

