Prep Football: Cast your vote for the Community Choice Player of the Year!

Graphic by Heather Belcher

This season we made some changes to the Player of the Week voting. Previously the fan poll was used as a tiebreaker if necessary. This year the top vote getter each week earned a spot in our final poll of the season – The Community Choice Player of the Year.

With all 11 Player of the Week polls finalized and in the books it’s time for the community to cast a vote for one final winner. The winner of this Community Choice poll will be invited to the Lootpress Sports Banquet on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where they will be honored and receive a $500 scholarship.

Below are the candidates week by week as well as their regular season statistics.

Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe – Ridgeway rushed 1,111 yards and 11 touchdowns adding 21 catches for 287 yards and five more touchdowns, helping James Monroe to a 10-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs.

Layton Dowdy, James Monroe – Dowdy, a sophomore, solidified the QB position for James Monroe throwing for 1,1164 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton – Proffitt finished the regular season with 102 total tackles, averaging 11.3 per game. He also had nine tackles for a loss including a sack.

Drake Cole, Summers County – Cole rushed for 1,161 yards and nine touchdowns. proving to be the Bobcats’ best offensive player.

Jalon Bailey, Shady Spring – A first-year player, Bailey hauled in 17 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.

Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East – Danielson was one of the top dual-threat players in the area this season. He threw for 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushing for 747 yards and 17 more touchdowns

Duke Dodson, Summers County – Dodson rushed for 784 yards and 15 touchdowns for Summers this year. His 16 total touchdowns led the team.

Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill -Lewis rushed for 279 yards and one touchdown this season for the Red Devils.

Tyson Adkins, Summers County – Adkins rushed for 470 yards and four touchdowns but was a terror on defense with 84 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Austin Shrewsbury, PikeView – Shrewsbury led the Panthers with 450 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.

Connor Bradford, Liberty – Bradford was one of the top rushers in the area with 1,333 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns to lead the Raiders.

Cast your vote below!

Who is your Community Choice Player of the Year?

Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe 280 ( 2.55 % )

Layton Dowdy, James Monroe Layton Dowdy, James Monroe 3016 ( 27.48 % )

Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton 1997 ( 18.19 % )

Drake Cole, Summers County Drake Cole, Summers County 764 ( 6.96 % )

Jalon Bailey, Shady Spring Jalon Bailey, Shady Spring 15 ( 0.14 % )

Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East 1408 ( 12.83 % )

Duke Dodson, Summers County Duke Dodson, Summers County 97 ( 0.88 % )

Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill 14 ( 0.13 % )

Tyson Adkins, Summers County Tyson Adkins, Summers County 2265 ( 20.64 % )

Austin Shrewsbury, PikeView Austin Shrewsbury, PikeView 882 ( 8.04 % )

Connor Bradford, Liberty Connor Bradford, Liberty 238 ( 2.17 % )