Honolulu, HI

hawaiibusiness.com

A Legacy of Generosity Lives On

When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Public health program provides college credits for HS, incoming UH students

Launched in summer 2022, the Community Health Scholars Summer Program offered through the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health provides college credit for local high school and incoming UH college students with backgrounds underrepresented in higher education. The inaugural program was held from June 13 to July 23, 2022, and included nine students from across the state.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free trainings at UH Community Colleges lead to job opportunities

Those who may be looking to upskill to advance in their careers or explore new job opportunities in healthcare, technology or the skilled trades can find help at the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. The community colleges are offering free short-term training leading to credentials in industry sectors that have proved resilient during the pandemic. The training is provided through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for a variety of spring 2023 trainings are now available.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

November 2022 president’s report

President David Lassner provided updates on extramural funding and the public meetings for the proposed tuition schedule in his monthly report on November 17 at the Board of Regents meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. It is the first Board of Regents meeting held on a neighbor island campus since November 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: United Nations Day

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Jim Mellon, director of international student services. The photo was taken by UH Hilo alum Tearina Asiata. Mellon shared “UH Hilo celebrated United Nations Day on campus on October 28, with students...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hospice Awareness Month highlights importance of end-of-life preparedness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - End-of-life discussions can be a difficult thing to talk about with loved ones – but it is an important conversation to have. November is Hospice Awareness Month, a chance to honor caregivers and workers who help families and patients plan for end-of-life care. Islands Hospice Director...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New Kauaʻi CCPV system cuts electricity costs

Kauaʻi Community College recently celebrated the dedication of a new photovoltaic system on its campus. The solar panel system, built by Greenpath Technologies, is part of the University of Hawaiʻi’s ongoing commitment to increasing energy efficiency across its 10 campuses and moving toward its goal of net-zero energy by 2035.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969

Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Vulcan women’s soccer players earn all-district academic recognition

Six University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer players were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team on November 15. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their strong performances on the field and in the classroom. Maisie Paulson,...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
the university of hawai'i system

UH scientists among world’s most influential researchers

University of Hawaiʻi experts were named to the Web of Science’s Highly Cited Researchers list for 2022, including a ninth-straight appearance for a Shidler College of Business professor. Released on November 15, the list recognizes scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publishing multiple highly cited papers during...
HONOLULU, HI

