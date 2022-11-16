Read full article on original website
Noelani Craft Fair returns for the holidays
The annual Noelani PTA Craft and Children's Fair is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive in Mānoa.
A Legacy of Generosity Lives On
When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
Public health program provides college credits for HS, incoming UH students
Launched in summer 2022, the Community Health Scholars Summer Program offered through the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health provides college credit for local high school and incoming UH college students with backgrounds underrepresented in higher education. The inaugural program was held from June 13 to July 23, 2022, and included nine students from across the state.
Free trainings at UH Community Colleges lead to job opportunities
Those who may be looking to upskill to advance in their careers or explore new job opportunities in healthcare, technology or the skilled trades can find help at the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. The community colleges are offering free short-term training leading to credentials in industry sectors that have proved resilient during the pandemic. The training is provided through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for a variety of spring 2023 trainings are now available.
November 2022 president’s report
President David Lassner provided updates on extramural funding and the public meetings for the proposed tuition schedule in his monthly report on November 17 at the Board of Regents meeting at the UH Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy. It is the first Board of Regents meeting held on a neighbor island campus since November 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UH News Image of the Week: United Nations Day
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Jim Mellon, director of international student services. The photo was taken by UH Hilo alum Tearina Asiata. Mellon shared “UH Hilo celebrated United Nations Day on campus on October 28, with students...
Hospice Awareness Month highlights importance of end-of-life preparedness
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - End-of-life discussions can be a difficult thing to talk about with loved ones – but it is an important conversation to have. November is Hospice Awareness Month, a chance to honor caregivers and workers who help families and patients plan for end-of-life care. Islands Hospice Director...
New Kauaʻi CCPV system cuts electricity costs
Kauaʻi Community College recently celebrated the dedication of a new photovoltaic system on its campus. The solar panel system, built by Greenpath Technologies, is part of the University of Hawaiʻi’s ongoing commitment to increasing energy efficiency across its 10 campuses and moving toward its goal of net-zero energy by 2035.
Turning passion into business
An idea came to Tony Fallas, when he was taking a relaxing stroll on the beach.
Kapolei City Lights returns this holiday season
The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that the Kapolei City Lights Celebration is returning in person, at full scale.
Backlog delays food stamps for hundreds of families
Struggling families have not been getting food stamps issued by the state. They've reached out to KHON2 to find out what's holding up the benefits.
Are you proud of your recycling habits in Hawaii?
Nov. 15 is observed as America Recycles Day which raises awareness about recycling and purchasing and using recycled products.
UH Manoa grad student featured in Nike ad; first Native Hawaiian in indigenous N7 collection
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is breaking barriers as the face of an indigenous Nike campaign. Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes, who is getting her Master's degree at the UH College of Education, is the new face of the Nike's N7 collection.
Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969
Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
Vulcan women’s soccer players earn all-district academic recognition
Six University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer players were named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team on November 15. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their strong performances on the field and in the classroom. Maisie Paulson,...
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Expect hurdles in Oahu concealed-carry processing
Concealed-carry gun permit applications can start to be processed on Oahu as soon as Monday, Nov. 21. That is after the mayor approved rules submitted by the police chief last week, which take effect 10 days after that sign-off.
'Hear our story': Healthcare workers at Maui's main hospital rally for better pay, work conditions
Punahou makes first playoff appearance since 2016, set to face off with Mililani. The HHSAA State football tournament chugs along and this week the Open Division tournament begins with four teams fighting for the Koa Head trophy — one side of the bracket sees No. 2 seed Punahou taking on Mililani.
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
UH scientists among world’s most influential researchers
University of Hawaiʻi experts were named to the Web of Science’s Highly Cited Researchers list for 2022, including a ninth-straight appearance for a Shidler College of Business professor. Released on November 15, the list recognizes scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publishing multiple highly cited papers during...
