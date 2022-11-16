The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO