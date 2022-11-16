ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action

CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
CLEVELAND, OH
bwexponent.com

Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus

On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats

CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
CLEVELAND, OH
akronschools.com

Free Giveaways in Firestone Park

The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death

CLEVELAND — The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the City of Cleveland had recorded its first death related to the monkeypox virus. There have been 370 caes of monkeypox reported in Ohio, 91 of them in Cleveland. On Thursday, Cleveland's public health department reported its first death...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland health inspectors looking into rat problem on Public Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health is looking into a growing rat problem on Public Square, that officials say could be an unintended consequence of construction on the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters. “The construction and noise disturbance of their usual sewer hiding places will drive them above...
CLEVELAND, OH
