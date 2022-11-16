Read full article on original website
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
Where to find turkey giveaways and a hot meal for Thanksgiving
Tis the season to give back to the community and these businesses and organizations hope to do just that. Check out this list of turkey giveaways and locations to get a hot meal this Thanksgiving.
bwexponent.com
Regal Cinemas’ closure in Middleburg Towne Square plaza leaves vacuum of accessible movie theaters near campus
On Sept. 14, the Regal Cinemas location on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights permanently closed its doors as its parent company, Cineworld, remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The closure has come as disappointing news for some students and alumni of Baldwin Wallace University, who are left with fond memories of the location and a newfound lack of access to nearby movie theaters.
WKYC
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
Construction project, weather changes, garbage bringing rats to Public Square
A particular pest is causing problems at Public Square. We spoke to a manager with the city's health department, who explained why more people are seeing rats.
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats
CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
Anthony 'TJ' Mays II found buried in a lot in the Hough neighborhood Sunday
Sunday, the search for Anthony Mays II ended when his body was found in a lot in the 1600 block of E. 85th Street in the Hough Neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
akronschools.com
Free Giveaways in Firestone Park
The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
19K frozen turkeys: Cleveland Food Bank’s biggest distribution of the year
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has 19,000 frozen turkeys to distribute before Thanksgiving, making this their biggest food distribution of the year.
TODAY: Cleveland MetroHealth turkey giveaway for those in need
The annual MetroHealth turkey giveaway in Cleveland begins today!
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
cleveland19.com
Police, Downtown Cleveland Alliance increase ‘unarmed uniformed’ presence on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s police department and Downtown Cleveland Alliance are partnering for an initiative meant to help make the areas around Public Square safer. The two groups will open a co-deployment center that will house two “Neighborhood Safety Specialists” and two officers from the Downtown Services...
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Body found wrapped in plastic at Ohio home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death
CLEVELAND — The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the City of Cleveland had recorded its first death related to the monkeypox virus. There have been 370 caes of monkeypox reported in Ohio, 91 of them in Cleveland. On Thursday, Cleveland's public health department reported its first death...
‘It’s disgusting’: Rat population growing in downtown Cleveland
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland health inspectors looking into rat problem on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health is looking into a growing rat problem on Public Square, that officials say could be an unintended consequence of construction on the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters. “The construction and noise disturbance of their usual sewer hiding places will drive them above...
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
