ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
ballparkdigest.com

New Minnesota Twins branding unveiled

New Minnesota Twins branding was unveiled by the team today at the Mall of America, with a new look linking the past to the present and a notable return to the team’s original, never implemented name of the Twin Cities Twins. Unveiling at the Mall of America was certainly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Legacy Fund Awards 11.4M to Minnesota Parks and Trails

DULUTH, Minn. — 14 Minnesota parks and trails getting a new look, thanks to the Legacy Fund. $11.4 million has been dished out by the fund to help enhance 14 regional parks and trails. Locally, the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Marten Trail received nearly $1.5 million dollars. The trail is located...
DULUTH, MN
Outsider.com

Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota

Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation

While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Hundreds of crashes on snowy Minnesota roads

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 322 crashes (25 with injuries but none fatal) between 6-11 a.m. on Monday, November 14, as well as 67 vehicle spin-outs/vehicles going off the road and three jackknifed semi-trucks. Many of the crashes were caught on video.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy