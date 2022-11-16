ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester Canal District closures a ‘microcosm’ of factors playing out across the state, city manager says

Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester creates task force to explore allowing chicken keeping

Worcester may soon have a new law allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved three orders to create a working group to draft the potential new ordinance. The council also requested reports on how ordinances were rolled out in other gateway cities, what policies and special permitting processes existed in those cities and whether other municipalities have experienced any ongoing issues related to their chicken ordinances.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case

By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city

A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns

WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’

A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy