Worcester schools superintendent named to Healey transition team
WORCESTER ― Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez will serve on one of the six transition policy committees being put together by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll. Along with the founder and CEO of Latinos for Education, Amanda Fernandez, Monárrez will co-chair the "Thriving youth and...
Worcester Canal District closures a ‘microcosm’ of factors playing out across the state, city manager says
Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.
Holyoke mayor Joshua Garcia vetoes ordinance requiring departments to report loss
HOLYOKE — Mayor Joshua A. Garcia vetoed an order that required city departments to report thefts or losses over $500 within 30 days. The City Council returned the order to the Ordinance Committee for further consideration. But during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilor-at-Large Kevin A. Jourdain was surprised by...
Worcester creates task force to explore allowing chicken keeping
Worcester may soon have a new law allowing residents to keep chickens in their backyards. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved three orders to create a working group to draft the potential new ordinance. The council also requested reports on how ordinances were rolled out in other gateway cities, what policies and special permitting processes existed in those cities and whether other municipalities have experienced any ongoing issues related to their chicken ordinances.
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
Where the Worcester Police Dept.’s racial equity audit stands as federal investigation begins
Two days after a federal investigation into the Worcester Police Department policing practices was announced, newly-named City Manager Eric Batista said a racial equity audit into the department is “a little over halfway” completed. The Department of Justice and United State Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office announced Tuesday they...
Finance director of Palmer schools Amanda Babinski departing Nov. 30
PALMER — Amanda Babinski, Palmer Public School District’s director of Finance and Operations, will be departing on Nov. 30, the school board confirmed at Wednesday’s meeting. ”I want to thank you for your hard work, your diligence,” Palmer School Committee member Anthony Braden told Babinski during the...
Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city
A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’
A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
When are Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bell-ringers coming to your town?
Red buckets suspended by chains and emblazoned with “Salvation Army” are popping up in towns across Massachusetts as the organization begins its Red Kettle campaign for the holiday season. The Salvation Army hosted its annual Holyoke Mall Red Kettle campaign kickoff on Friday morning, with “Love Beyond” as...
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street Worcester apartments sue landlords for damages
After being taken to court by landlords Michelle and Bechara Fren 10 days after the roof of their apartment building collapse, the tenants of 267 Mill Street in Worcester are taking their own legal action. Attorneys Tom Vukmirovits and Stephany Alavarez filed counterclaims this week against the Frens on behalf...
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
Springfield to use Eversource settlement funds to offset tax levy
SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city plans to use a portion of a settlement it received from energy company Eversource to offset the tax levy placed on residents. In a statement released Friday, Sarno said, pending City Council approval, his administration will use $6.5 million of...
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
FEMA grants $5 million to National Guard for COVID work at Holyoke Soldiers Home, elsewhere: $1 M to Baystate
HOLYOKE — FEMA will grant the Massachusetts National Guard more than $5 million for the cost of providing medical staff and setting up temporary hospitals to handle COVID patients between March and September 2020. That includes, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency news release Friday, the Guard’s response...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Southwick voters approve municipal fiber network, tax incentive for Whalley
SOUTHWICK — Voters at Southwick’s Special Town Meeting Tuesday evening voted overwhelmingly in favor of both proposed articles. Town Moderator Celeste St. Jacques declared shortly after 6 p.m. that they had achieved a quorum of voters for the meeting, and they quickly began voting on each article.
Wife of BU professor who died falling through rusty staircase sues MBTA
On Thursday, the wife of a Boston University professor who died falling through a rusty staircase near JFK/UMass Station last September filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and the state’s department of transportation. On Sept. 11, 2021, David K. Jones, 40, of Milton was jogging up a...
