Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot. The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big...
Christina Hall Shares Message About ‘Emotional Week’ After Death in Best Friend’s Family
HGTV star Christina Hall told fans she had an “emotional week” after a death in her best friend Cassie’s family.
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’
Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
AOL Corp
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
msn.com
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
