Durham, NC

zagsblog.com

Jon Scheyer, Duke, sign second straight elite class

Duke head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer announced the signing of five players to the class of 2023 during the NCAA’s early signing period. The second class fully recruited and signed by Duke’s first-year coach is currently ranked No. 2 overall by both ESPN and 247Sports. It...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead's status versus Delaware

It's been more than 11 weeks since Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured bone in his right foot during one of the team's late-summer workouts and underwent surgery. First-year Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer is probably tired of answering the same question about Whitehead's status in...
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

Men’s basketball rewind: NC State looks to repeat historic upset in Bahamas

It’s been nearly five years since NC State basketball last played in Atlantis. The last time the red-and-white took a trip to the Bahamas was in 2017 when the Pack took on Arizona, the then-No. 2 team in the country. In this game NC State defeated the Wildcats 90-84, shocking the college basketball world.
RALEIGH, NC
kagstv.com

Texas A&M drops first game under Joni Taylor at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s first road game of the season ended in a 71-52 loss to the Duke Blue Devils Thursday night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The freshman tandem of guard Sydney Bowles and forward Janiah Barker combined for 28 points to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC

