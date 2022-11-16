Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret SocietyDianaChapel Hill, NC
zagsblog.com
Jon Scheyer, Duke, sign second straight elite class
Duke head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer announced the signing of five players to the class of 2023 during the NCAA’s early signing period. The second class fully recruited and signed by Duke’s first-year coach is currently ranked No. 2 overall by both ESPN and 247Sports. It...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead's status versus Delaware
It's been more than 11 weeks since Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured bone in his right foot during one of the team's late-summer workouts and underwent surgery. First-year Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer is probably tired of answering the same question about Whitehead's status in...
Technician Online
Men’s basketball rewind: NC State looks to repeat historic upset in Bahamas
It’s been nearly five years since NC State basketball last played in Atlantis. The last time the red-and-white took a trip to the Bahamas was in 2017 when the Pack took on Arizona, the then-No. 2 team in the country. In this game NC State defeated the Wildcats 90-84, shocking the college basketball world.
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Kansas live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game prediction
Texas is looking to avoid back-to-back losses to Kansas, and the Jayhawks are trying to secure a winning record in the second year of the Lance Leipold era on Saturday in what should be an entertaining matchup in Lawrence, Kansas. The Longhorns, after missing the opportunity to score a top-four...
kagstv.com
Texas A&M drops first game under Joni Taylor at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s first road game of the season ended in a 71-52 loss to the Duke Blue Devils Thursday night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The freshman tandem of guard Sydney Bowles and forward Janiah Barker combined for 28 points to...
Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils sign top-shelf small forward
On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high school teammates. Interestingly, one of...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Southern Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a three-game homestand, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be on the road. They will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Everything came up roses for Southern...
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
cbs17
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
3 women arrested after police say they fought 2 students, 1 teacher at NC high school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three adults were arrested at a Guilford County high school after police say they arrived at the school's campus to help assist their relatives in beating up a group of students. The Greensboro Police Department said Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21,...
WITN
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
Outgoing Wake County sheriff releases farewell letter
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a farewell letter that he will retire from the sheriff's office as of Dec. 5 and is proud of the work he and his staff did during the past four years.
