Mike Pompeo Flips Old Donald Trump Boast Back At Him. Critics Say Not So Fast.
Social media users issued a blunt reminder to the former secretary of state.
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
WATCH: White House says they were not advised of Trump-related special counsel
The White House has denied knowing in advance that U.S.Attorney General Merrick Garland had planned to name a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
WATCH: Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Trump’s longtime finance chief testifies at company’s fraud trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief is still a company man, collecting a hefty salary from the former president’s namesake Trump Organization even as he makes his long-awaited turn as the prosecution’s star witness in a criminal tax fraud trial. Allen Weisselberg testified...
GOP Sen. Rick Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat Mitch McConnell
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections. Scott, the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts...
Trump expected to announce 3rd campaign for the White House
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use...
Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Sarasota County Chief Judge...
How the speaker of the House gets picked
Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of a 2015 article explaining the nomination process for House speaker. With Republicans taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the party has begun the process of choosing who will wield the speaker’s gavel. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday...
Pro-Trump Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government on Jan. 6, prosecutors tell court
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes race against Lauren Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday in his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount, but highlighted how his surprisingly strong showing revealed that Republican voters in the sprawling Colorado district are tiring of Boebert’s brash style. The...
Fight over count threatens Arizona 2022 election certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert’s race likely heads to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated...
Republicans win control of the House with slim majority
Republicans have won control of the House of Representatives. The Republican takeover of the House means that Biden’s agenda will encounter several roadblocks over the next two years as Republicans aim to put their own agenda into action. Republicans are sure to start a slew of their own investigations...
Senate Democrats to move forward with same-sex marriage act, betting Republicans will join
WASHINGTON (AP) — Staring down the prospect of divided government in the next Congress, Senate Democrats are moving forward with legislation this week to protect same sex and interracial marriages. It’s a vote that’s “as personal as it gets,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
WATCH: Pelosi won’t seek leadership role after Republicans take House, plans to stay in Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in...
Defeated Republican candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of...
Nations close to agreement on payments as climate talks near end
The talks in Egypt set the stage for more conclusive negotiations at the next U.N. climate summit.
Congress considers fulfilling 200-year-old promise to seat Cherokee Nation delegate
The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.
Judge reluctantly delays end of asylum restrictions to late December
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Biden administration a five-week delay to end far-reaching asylum restrictions, writing in upper-case letters that he was doing so “WITH GREAT RELUCTANCE.”. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan acknowledged in his brief order that attorneys for asylum-seeking families...
