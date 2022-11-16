ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing

Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
TSU Recognizes First-Generation College Students

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Making the decision to leave home and attend college isn’t an easy one to make, especially if you’re the first in your family. Currently, Tennessee State University has approximately 1,700 first-generation college students enrolled, including 1,000 freshmen. TSU recently recognized these students during a special program that featured a panel discussion and gift giveaways.
'We don't like it either:' Metro school board member discusses high school dropout factory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Nashville Public School board member sat down with FOX 17 News to discuss a South Nashville high school categorized as a dropout factory. As FOX 17 News reported earlier this month, Glencliff High School has a graduation rate of just 53 percent. Researchers with Johns Hopkins University say traditional high schools with graduation rates under 60 percent are considered dropout factories.
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
Mayor partners with Titans to fund new sports fields for MNPS high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor's office has partnered with the Tennessee Titans to donate $15 million for new sports fields at high schools across the Metro district. Each Metro Nashville Public Schools high school would receive $1 million to put towards building a new athletic field or to improve facilities.
SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113

Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
TSU marching band nominated for two Grammys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) claimed a historic victory as the Grammy nominations were announced this week. Aristocrat of Bands, a Gospel band made up of members of the TSU community, received one nomination in the 'Gospel Album' category for 'The Urban Hymnal,' and the other as a result of their work on a spoken word single by artist and poet J. Ivy.
New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
