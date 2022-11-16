Read full article on original website
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
State audit into TSU leaves big question for future housing issues
The state comptroller's office shared findings from an investigation it's conducting into Tennessee State University's finances in a meeting Tuesday.
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
nscc.edu
Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing
Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Recognizes First-Generation College Students
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Making the decision to leave home and attend college isn’t an easy one to make, especially if you’re the first in your family. Currently, Tennessee State University has approximately 1,700 first-generation college students enrolled, including 1,000 freshmen. TSU recently recognized these students during a special program that featured a panel discussion and gift giveaways.
fox17.com
'We don't like it either:' Metro school board member discusses high school dropout factory
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Nashville Public School board member sat down with FOX 17 News to discuss a South Nashville high school categorized as a dropout factory. As FOX 17 News reported earlier this month, Glencliff High School has a graduation rate of just 53 percent. Researchers with Johns Hopkins University say traditional high schools with graduation rates under 60 percent are considered dropout factories.
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
fox17.com
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
Child with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of 11 Middle TN police agencies
One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
fox17.com
Mayor partners with Titans to fund new sports fields for MNPS high schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mayor's office has partnered with the Tennessee Titans to donate $15 million for new sports fields at high schools across the Metro district. Each Metro Nashville Public Schools high school would receive $1 million to put towards building a new athletic field or to improve facilities.
Report: Anti-abortion groups tell TN lawmakers to stand by abortion law
In a report by nonprofit news organization ProPublica, anti-abortion activists are calling on Tennessee lawmakers to not give in to pressure to change the state's abortion law.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
‘It’s unacceptably high’: Nashville mayor comments on 2022 murder rates surpassing year-to-date numbers from 2021
As Davidson County approaches 100 murders so far this year, Nashville Mayor John Cooper pointed to a cause for the growing crime that's already surpassed the 91 homicides noted by Metro Police this time last year.
bbbtv12.com
SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113
Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
A Nashville man was living on the streets; how a free legal program could help him bounce back
James Mayo was living on the streets of Nashville for a few years due to health issues, but now with the help of a free legal program, he said his future seems a little brighter.
fox17.com
TSU marching band nominated for two Grammys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University (TSU) claimed a historic victory as the Grammy nominations were announced this week. Aristocrat of Bands, a Gospel band made up of members of the TSU community, received one nomination in the 'Gospel Album' category for 'The Urban Hymnal,' and the other as a result of their work on a spoken word single by artist and poet J. Ivy.
fox17.com
New Titans stadium could bring in $34 billion for Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Butch Spyridon, said the new $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium is worth the cost. City leaders said they’re still not in agreement when it comes to stadium plans. One council member told FOX 17 News...
