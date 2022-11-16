ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

OBA

Foley adds support service staffers to police department

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Seeking out personnel and adding to the workforce is challenging for public as well as private employers in today’s economy and getting and keeping law enforcement officers is not immune to those struggles. In Foley, Police Chief Thurston Bullock is turning to...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. referendum vote on zoning of some unincorporated areas in December

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A referendum is scheduled for next month over whether or not to allow unincorporated areas of Baldwin County to come under the county's zoning jurisdiction. The Baldwin County Planning Commission tells NBC 15 News: some areas are trying to get zoned in unincorporated parts...
utv44.com

State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard water system embezzlement ‘in the millions,’ DA says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In announcing indictments in her long-running probe into corruption at the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Friday linked alleged misuse of funds to the utility’s financial troubles. The indictments, unsealed Thursday, name two people previously arrested –...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Holcim Cement plant in Theodore fined $100,000 for emission violations

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Holcim Cement in Theodore has been fine $100,000 by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violations of the Alabama Air Pollution Control Act. The Consent Order issued Today, Thursday, November 17, 2022, alleges that on multiple dates from February to August 2022, large...
THEODORE, AL
utv44.com

MCPSS Superintendent provides comment on 8 failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are 79 schools in Alabama that are failing academically, according to a new report from the Alabama Dept. of Education. Eight of those schools are in the Mobile County Public School System. Baldwin County Public Schools has none. The MCPSS Superintendent Creshal Threagill said...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

ALDOT to replace traffic stripe on I-65 Mobile Delta River Bridge

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to re-stripe the Mobile Delta River Bridge on I-65 on Thursday, November 17th. The scope of the project includes 6.1 miles of striping operations as well as raised pavement marker replacement between MP 24.3...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 south Alabama groups get holiday grants from All In Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three south Alabama organizations were selected to receive grant funding this holiday season from All In Credit Union.. The three local organizations are part of 16 organizations receiving $225,633 in funding. Dauphin Island Sea Lab will receive $20,000 to bring the sea lab experience to Alabama schools. Penelope House will get […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. Schools plan for future additional feeder pattern

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools plan on building more schools to address the booming growth. School officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss future construction plans. That's after they spent the morning at two ribbon cuttings for the latest additions: Stonebridge Elementary in Loxley and Daphne's 9th grade academy. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the district adds roughly 400 new students every year.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

