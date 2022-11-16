Read full article on original website
Foley adds support service staffers to police department
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Seeking out personnel and adding to the workforce is challenging for public as well as private employers in today’s economy and getting and keeping law enforcement officers is not immune to those struggles. In Foley, Police Chief Thurston Bullock is turning to...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. referendum vote on zoning of some unincorporated areas in December
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A referendum is scheduled for next month over whether or not to allow unincorporated areas of Baldwin County to come under the county's zoning jurisdiction. The Baldwin County Planning Commission tells NBC 15 News: some areas are trying to get zoned in unincorporated parts...
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
Two more arrests in Prichard Water Board investigation
Two more people were arrested in connection with the questionable spending by the former manager of the Prichard Water Board.
utv44.com
Foley PD using "Support Services" civilian team to ease pressure on officers amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Foley Police Department is getting creative to combat the national law enforcement hiring shortage by creating a new civilian Support Services team, which can fill in when sworn officers aren't needed. Finding good help is tough these days, whether you're with a private business...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard water system embezzlement ‘in the millions,’ DA says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In announcing indictments in her long-running probe into corruption at the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Friday linked alleged misuse of funds to the utility’s financial troubles. The indictments, unsealed Thursday, name two people previously arrested –...
utv44.com
Men United Against Violence March to be held in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In an effort to target the violence in our community, one man is making it his mission to unite other men in mobile county. Tomorrow at 8:00 in the morning, John Young, the organizer of 'Men United Against Violence' is asking people to join him and others in a march down Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile.
utv44.com
Prichard Water hit with quarter of a million dollars in penalties for multiple violations
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — More troubles for the Prichard Water Board, as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has hit the embattled utility with nearly a quarter million dollars in penalties for multiple violations of its permits. A Consent Order issued on September 12, 2022, cited PWB for violations...
utv44.com
Holcim Cement plant in Theodore fined $100,000 for emission violations
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Holcim Cement in Theodore has been fine $100,000 by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violations of the Alabama Air Pollution Control Act. The Consent Order issued Today, Thursday, November 17, 2022, alleges that on multiple dates from February to August 2022, large...
Fairhope Police want to educate teens, parents on THC vape pen dangers
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a trend Fairhope Police want to stop. “Truly, the way drugs are going now and things are going around you don’t know what’s in something like that,” said Lt. Shane Nolte. Vaping has become popular with teenagers in recent years, but lately police have found some of those vape pens […]
utv44.com
Fairhope PD warns of more juveniles possessing THC vapes, some needing medical attention
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Police Department is warning parents that they've been finding more juveniles in possession of THC vapes, some of whom reportedly required medical attention.. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. Recently our officers have had contact with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dauphin Island secures $26 million in funding for restoration project
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Dauphin Island is getting more than $26 million for the restoration of the East End of the Island. And it’s something that has officials and residents excited. Mayor Jeff Collier says it’s a long time coming. “This is...
utv44.com
MCPSS Superintendent provides comment on 8 failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are 79 schools in Alabama that are failing academically, according to a new report from the Alabama Dept. of Education. Eight of those schools are in the Mobile County Public School System. Baldwin County Public Schools has none. The MCPSS Superintendent Creshal Threagill said...
utv44.com
ALDOT to replace traffic stripe on I-65 Mobile Delta River Bridge
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to re-stripe the Mobile Delta River Bridge on I-65 on Thursday, November 17th. The scope of the project includes 6.1 miles of striping operations as well as raised pavement marker replacement between MP 24.3...
3 south Alabama groups get holiday grants from All In Credit Union
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three south Alabama organizations were selected to receive grant funding this holiday season from All In Credit Union.. The three local organizations are part of 16 organizations receiving $225,633 in funding. Dauphin Island Sea Lab will receive $20,000 to bring the sea lab experience to Alabama schools. Penelope House will get […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Driver told investigators he got $10,000 to transport fentanyl, investigator testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California man pulled over last month with three packages of fentanyl told investigators he had been paid $10,000 to move drugs but insisted he did not know what kind of drugs they were, according to testimony Thursday. Keith Wilson, a narcotics investigator with the Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Schools plan for future additional feeder pattern
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools plan on building more schools to address the booming growth. School officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss future construction plans. That's after they spent the morning at two ribbon cuttings for the latest additions: Stonebridge Elementary in Loxley and Daphne's 9th grade academy. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the district adds roughly 400 new students every year.
utv44.com
Lake Forest residents petition city to add speed bumps due to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are growing in the Lake Forest subdivision as residents are asking the Property Owner's Association to get the city to crack down on speeding in their neighborhood. Dozens of Lake Forest residents have signed a petition, calling on the POA to have the...
utv44.com
Daphne PD creating special traffic enforcement unit in response to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are prompting action from Daphne Police as the department plans to create a special unit to crack down on speeders and reckless drivers. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said the number of traffic complaints is increasing, primarily in neighborhoods. Capt. Gulsby plans...
