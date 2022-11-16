ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Bj Menter
3d ago

Let's talk, Matt about the lack of environmental planning going into this plan, as well as tying up this town in constant construction gridlock in for years. It is no secret the owners of the news station your work for are also Republican and support this kind of growth without consideration. Btw, you're a news anchor and journalist, in my opinion, you should not be promoting or plugging issues complicated by politics.

David Tanner
3d ago

Yes Micron know if the 81 plan for the city, but they are building in Clay. Their shipping route to Canada via 81 is not effected or is the connection to the I-90. They also have access to rail fright there. In short what goes on with traffic in Syracuse has no effect on them.

OnondagaValleyMan
3d ago

I hope so Matt! This “Approved” I-81 plan was Never a winner in public opinion, and your Lying if you say it was. It was always the Politicians pushing the agenda. How about Publishing Every Single Public Opinion that was submitted to the DOT during the comment period! I guarantee that there will be objections that are missing because they were against the political agendas of the Bureaucrats In Charge! 🖕

