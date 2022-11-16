ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

King Co. Regional Homeless Authority in tight spot after budgeting mistake

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A mistake in budgeting and then reaction time to said mistake, puts the King County Regional Housing Authority (KCRHA) in a tight spot. KCRHA discovered some funding included in its budget was a one-time amount that runs out at the end of the year. Now KCRHA is looking for ways to make up for that $9.4 million.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Glass repair demands soar after increase in vandalism, break-ins

WASHINGTON — A glass repair shop is seeing an increase in calls after a rise in vandalism and break-ins at businesses. David Div, manager at Four Seasons Glass, said he's repaired hundreds of broken glass doors and windows, but there have been some businesses that have given up on replacing the damages.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle business owner fed up after multiple break-ins

A business owner in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood said he is exhausted after having his store burglarized again and again, “I can’t afford to keep doing this,” he said. Kevin Rinderle, owner of Yukon Trading Company, spent most of Wednesday with a security company, turning his store...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Rogue crosswalk at busy intersection of Capitol Hill removed by SDOT crews

SEATTLE, Wash. — An unauthorized crosswalk was removed in Capitol Hill Wednesday on Harvard Ave and Olive Way. In a statement to KOMO news, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said, "We have heard the message loudly and clearly that the public wants more crossing and safety improvements. We appreciate the passion which has driven someone to paint their own crosswalk, however this is not the right way to voice your desire for change."
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

I-5 blocked in Lacey after man carjacked, rolled semi-truck

NEAR LACEY, Wash. — A man who authorities said carjacked a semi-truck, rolled it and refused to exit the truck, is now in custody according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said the man was reportedly running in and out of traffic attempting to get into other cars. Troopers said the man did attack the truck driver but that the driver did not need to be transported to the hospital.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Deadly school shooting in Seattle prompts discussion on new safety measures

SEATTLE, Wash. — A search for new measures to improve school security dominated a community discussion Thursday night, following the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School last week. Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council for the Seatle Police Department, organized the gathering was hopeful students...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

New Colman Dock ferry terminal opens to the public

The new Colman Dock ferry terminal along the Seattle waterfront opened to passengers Friday morning. Washington State Ferries (WSF) said the new passenger building is a “vast improvement” from the old facility. “Looking out and seeing the Olympics when you walk in," ferry rider Frances Glass said. "The...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

15-year-old arrested in connection to Covington gas-station robbery

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County court officials said a 15-year-old has been arrested after an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington on Thursday night when shots were fired. The 15-year-old did not appear in court Friday, however, prosecutors said the alleged robber is suspected to...
COVINGTON, WA
KOMO News

Man attempts Tacoma carjacking of car in need of jump start

TACOMA, Wash. — A man attempted to steal a car from a person at knife point, unaware that the car needed a jump start, early Thursday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the incident occurred at 2:43 a.m. on the 1700 block of South J Street in Tacoma. A...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tech partnership helps Seattle homeless fast-track into affordable housing

SEATTLE, Wash. — As government agencies forge ahead confronting the region's homeless crisis, a unique partnership with the private sector is finding its own success getting people off the streets. A Seattle-based nonprofit called Housing Connector has partnered with local technology firm Zillow to help more than 3,700 homeless...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Washington lost 5,900 tech jobs in October ahead of Amazon's mass layoffs

New data from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) show Washington's information technology industry lost 5,900 jobs in October ahead of layoff announcements by Twitter and Amazon. Amazon began mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

$100,000 of merchandise stolen from Madrona jewelry shop

SEATTLE — A Madrona business owner is trying to recover after thieves stole an estimated $100,000 in merchandise from her custom jewelry shop. The break-in happened overnight around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 10 at HONED by Claire Kinder on the 1100 block of 34th Avenue. Surveillance video from the business shows three people in masks rummaging through merchandise.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

9-year-old boy injured in road rage incident discharged from Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — Isaiah Johns, the 9-year-old who was injured in a road rage shooting incident in Renton was discharged from Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Johns was placed in the ICU and was reported to be in critical condition following the incident.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Boy, 9, shot in Renton road-rage incident released from ICU

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Friday is in "satisfactory" condition and is no longer in the Seattle hospital's ICU, as of Wednesday morning, according to Harborview Medical Center. Isaiah Johns went from "critical" to "serious"...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Fatal Southcenter District shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

TUKWILA, Wash. — Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Southcenter District. When officers arrived, they found a male and female victim at the scene. Officers attempted life-saving efforts until medics arrived. However, the male's injuries were too severe, and he was...
TUKWILA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy