KOMO News
King Co. Regional Homeless Authority in tight spot after budgeting mistake
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A mistake in budgeting and then reaction time to said mistake, puts the King County Regional Housing Authority (KCRHA) in a tight spot. KCRHA discovered some funding included in its budget was a one-time amount that runs out at the end of the year. Now KCRHA is looking for ways to make up for that $9.4 million.
KOMO News
Glass repair demands soar after increase in vandalism, break-ins
WASHINGTON — A glass repair shop is seeing an increase in calls after a rise in vandalism and break-ins at businesses. David Div, manager at Four Seasons Glass, said he's repaired hundreds of broken glass doors and windows, but there have been some businesses that have given up on replacing the damages.
KOMO News
Seattle business owner fed up after multiple break-ins
A business owner in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood said he is exhausted after having his store burglarized again and again, “I can’t afford to keep doing this,” he said. Kevin Rinderle, owner of Yukon Trading Company, spent most of Wednesday with a security company, turning his store...
KOMO News
Rogue crosswalk at busy intersection of Capitol Hill removed by SDOT crews
SEATTLE, Wash. — An unauthorized crosswalk was removed in Capitol Hill Wednesday on Harvard Ave and Olive Way. In a statement to KOMO news, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said, "We have heard the message loudly and clearly that the public wants more crossing and safety improvements. We appreciate the passion which has driven someone to paint their own crosswalk, however this is not the right way to voice your desire for change."
KOMO News
I-5 blocked in Lacey after man carjacked, rolled semi-truck
NEAR LACEY, Wash. — A man who authorities said carjacked a semi-truck, rolled it and refused to exit the truck, is now in custody according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said the man was reportedly running in and out of traffic attempting to get into other cars. Troopers said the man did attack the truck driver but that the driver did not need to be transported to the hospital.
KOMO News
Capitol Hill grocery market GM says shop has been targeted repeatedly
SEATTLE — The general manager of a Capitol Hill grocery market said the shop has been robbed three times this month, posting on Facebook Thursday that a man recently stole "$1,000s in cigarettes." Blake Crawford, who said he is the operator and GM of Hillcrest Market at 110 Summit...
KOMO News
Deadly school shooting in Seattle prompts discussion on new safety measures
SEATTLE, Wash. — A search for new measures to improve school security dominated a community discussion Thursday night, following the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School last week. Victoria Beach, chair of the African American Community Advisory Council for the Seatle Police Department, organized the gathering was hopeful students...
KOMO News
New Colman Dock ferry terminal opens to the public
The new Colman Dock ferry terminal along the Seattle waterfront opened to passengers Friday morning. Washington State Ferries (WSF) said the new passenger building is a “vast improvement” from the old facility. “Looking out and seeing the Olympics when you walk in," ferry rider Frances Glass said. "The...
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
KOMO News
15-year-old arrested in connection to Covington gas-station robbery
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County court officials said a 15-year-old has been arrested after an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington on Thursday night when shots were fired. The 15-year-old did not appear in court Friday, however, prosecutors said the alleged robber is suspected to...
KOMO News
Man attempts Tacoma carjacking of car in need of jump start
TACOMA, Wash. — A man attempted to steal a car from a person at knife point, unaware that the car needed a jump start, early Thursday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the incident occurred at 2:43 a.m. on the 1700 block of South J Street in Tacoma. A...
KOMO News
Tech partnership helps Seattle homeless fast-track into affordable housing
SEATTLE, Wash. — As government agencies forge ahead confronting the region's homeless crisis, a unique partnership with the private sector is finding its own success getting people off the streets. A Seattle-based nonprofit called Housing Connector has partnered with local technology firm Zillow to help more than 3,700 homeless...
KOMO News
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
KOMO News
Washington lost 5,900 tech jobs in October ahead of Amazon's mass layoffs
New data from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) show Washington's information technology industry lost 5,900 jobs in October ahead of layoff announcements by Twitter and Amazon. Amazon began mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears...
KOMO News
Seattle Kraken introduce 50-50 electronic raffle benefits One Roof Foundation
Every Wednesday, 60 little skaters walk through the doors of the Kraken Community Iceplex in north Seattle. These preschoolers sit, lace up their skates and one by one they hit the ice. They are part of the Refugee Women's Alliance (ReWA). Susan Lee oversees ReWA's three preschool centers. "What I...
KOMO News
$100,000 of merchandise stolen from Madrona jewelry shop
SEATTLE — A Madrona business owner is trying to recover after thieves stole an estimated $100,000 in merchandise from her custom jewelry shop. The break-in happened overnight around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 10 at HONED by Claire Kinder on the 1100 block of 34th Avenue. Surveillance video from the business shows three people in masks rummaging through merchandise.
KOMO News
9-year-old boy injured in road rage incident discharged from Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — Isaiah Johns, the 9-year-old who was injured in a road rage shooting incident in Renton was discharged from Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Grady Way just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Johns was placed in the ICU and was reported to be in critical condition following the incident.
KOMO News
Boy, 9, shot in Renton road-rage incident released from ICU
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Friday is in "satisfactory" condition and is no longer in the Seattle hospital's ICU, as of Wednesday morning, according to Harborview Medical Center. Isaiah Johns went from "critical" to "serious"...
KOMO News
Fatal Southcenter District shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
TUKWILA, Wash. — Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Southcenter District. When officers arrived, they found a male and female victim at the scene. Officers attempted life-saving efforts until medics arrived. However, the male's injuries were too severe, and he was...
KOMO News
Grieving parents warn about fentanyl, after Ingraham High School senior dies
SEATTLE, Wash. — A week before the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School, an Ingraham High School senior died from a fentanyl overdose. In a KOMO News Exclusive, the grieving parents are warning others and calling for more accountability, in light of the tragedies. Helpless and broken, the parents...
