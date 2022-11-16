SEATTLE, Wash. — An unauthorized crosswalk was removed in Capitol Hill Wednesday on Harvard Ave and Olive Way. In a statement to KOMO news, Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said, "We have heard the message loudly and clearly that the public wants more crossing and safety improvements. We appreciate the passion which has driven someone to paint their own crosswalk, however this is not the right way to voice your desire for change."

