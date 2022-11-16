BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for the first road test of the season, taking on Duke Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Aggies (2-0) tacked on two wins last week to start the year with victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 69-45, and Army, 73-49. The Maroon & White defense held both of its opponents under 50 points to start the season for the first time since the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign. Freshman phenom Janiah Barker averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks during her first two games.

