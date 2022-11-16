ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

FOX Carolina

AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted in Wendell, North Carolina. Bentley Gunner Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardees restaurant, according to officials. Bentley is described as four foot seven...
WITN

Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
wccbcharlotte.com

AMBER ALERT Issued For Missing North Carolina Boy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a missing Wake County boy. Authorities are looking for Bentley Stancil, 9, who was last seen heading to his school bus stop. Authorities say he never got on the bus. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked...
KOLD-TV

Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
FOX8 News

Family happy, relieved North Carolina 9-year-old found alive

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) —  A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy.  Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
WNCT

NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was still at the home when police arrived. The investigation revealed […]
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
WRAL News

Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom

SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
WRAL News

Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
DURHAM, NC

