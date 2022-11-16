Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted in Wendell, North Carolina. Bentley Gunner Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardees restaurant, according to officials. Bentley is described as four foot seven...
WITN
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
wccbcharlotte.com
AMBER ALERT Issued For Missing North Carolina Boy
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a missing Wake County boy. Authorities are looking for Bentley Stancil, 9, who was last seen heading to his school bus stop. Authorities say he never got on the bus. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked...
KOLD-TV
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
Wake County boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff
A search is underway in the Wendell area for a 9-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning after he didn't get on the school bus.
Missing 9-year-old boy found safe near Wendell after spending night in a camper
The missing 9-year-old boy in Wake County was found safe just before noon after more than 24 hours of searching.
Family happy, relieved North Carolina 9-year-old found alive
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy. Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
North Carolina police officer hit in head-on collision, transported to hospital
On Wednesday evening at 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh.
Lee Co. sheriff suspects there are other victims of San-Lee Middle School teacher's alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office advised parents of current and former San-Lee Middle School students to talk to their children after an investigation found a teacher there had "numerous inappropriate relationships" during his tenure there. Andrew Braxton Allen, 32, of Siler City, is charged with statutory...
NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was still at the home when police arrived. The investigation revealed […]
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom
SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina woman kills boyfriend then goes to dinner thinking he was faking his death, DA says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is headed to prison after investigators say she killed her boyfriend and then went to dinner to wait for him to wake up because she thought he was faking his death. Natalie Louise Miller, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years...
cbs17
Traffic stop, home search lead to gun, cocaine, fentanyl charges for Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday traffic stop led to a firearm charge and multiple drug trafficking charges for a Fayetteville man. Around 4 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue Lincoln Aviator occupied by 33-year-old Joshua David Sheeley, according to the sheriff’s office. A...
Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
WRAL
17-year-old makes first court appearance in murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Issiah Ross, who went to school with Devin Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, will be tried as an adult. He has been in custody since Oct. 5. Issiah Ross, who went to school with Devin Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, will be tried as an adult. He has been in custody since Oct. 5.
Bodies in rural home identified as people who only recently moved in, NC cops say
“Persons of interest” have been identified, deputies say.
2 Raeford men sought after woman in car shot three times in Harnett County
The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday that two men fired shots into a car carrying a toddler and infant, hitting a 23-year-old woman three times.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
