Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
#1 Tioga to face Section III champions Dolgeville in regional
#1 Tioga will face Dolgeville in the regional final of the New York State football tournament.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Women's Basketball Bounces Back With Big Win Over Pitt-Johnstown
The Binghamton University women's basketball team bounced back with a 71-45 win over Pitt-Johnstown. The Bearcats came out hot, leading 19-9 after the first quarter. The Mountain Cats outscored Binghamton in the second quarter, but after the break, the Bearcats came out with authority and led by 19 going into the fourth where they held onto their lead.
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
WKTV
Republican Brandon Williams wins in NY's 22nd Congressional District; Conole concedes
Republican Brandon Williams is the projected winner in the 22nd Congressional District seat, beating opponent Democrat Francis Conole. The two Navy veterans were both vying to represent the newly redrawn district, which represents primarily Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties. As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012. With...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Most Broome County School Districts Rank in Bottom Half of State Test Scores
Test scores for the 2021-2022 school year were released by the New York State Department of Education, and most Broome County schools ranked in the bottom half. According to a report by Kevin Tampone of Syracuse.com, Upstate New York had only one school in the top 20 in math and English test scores. The assessments tested grades third through eighth.
Syracuse.com
Brandon Williams adds to lead over Francis Conole in Central New York House race
Republican Brandon Williams boosted his lead over Democrat Francis Conole by 169 votes Tuesday in the 22nd Congressional District election after Oneida County became the first in the district to count affidavit ballots. Williams now holds an overall lead of 4,189 votes over Conole (133,402-129,213) in the four-county district, a...
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
WKTV
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Name of Man Found at Waverly Glen Park Revealed
Waverly Police have identified the man whose body was found at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. According to police, the man is 30-year-old Thomas F. Bellows Jr. of Waverly, NY. Police are awaiting autopsy results, but say no foul play has been indicated following an investigation. According to the...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Byrne Dairy Opens in Endwell, Town of Chenango Store Receives OK
Broome County's second Byrne Dairy & Deli store has opened as the Syracuse-based company continues its aggressive expansion plan in the Binghamton area. The new store at 3100 Watson Boulevard in Endwell started operations at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The site was acquired for the Byrne Dairy store from Thomas Mazzanoble...
Owego man injured by accidental gun shot
Yesterday, at around 7:50 p.m., the Owego Police Department responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street to attend to a gun shot victim.
Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
Comments / 0