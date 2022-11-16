ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Women's Basketball Bounces Back With Big Win Over Pitt-Johnstown

The Binghamton University women's basketball team bounced back with a 71-45 win over Pitt-Johnstown. The Bearcats came out hot, leading 19-9 after the first quarter. The Mountain Cats outscored Binghamton in the second quarter, but after the break, the Bearcats came out with authority and led by 19 going into the fourth where they held onto their lead.
VESTAL, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
HOMER, NY
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York

Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Name of Man Found at Waverly Glen Park Revealed

Waverly Police have identified the man whose body was found at Waverly Glen Park on November 10th. According to police, the man is 30-year-old Thomas F. Bellows Jr. of Waverly, NY. Police are awaiting autopsy results, but say no foul play has been indicated following an investigation. According to the...
WAVERLY, NY
KISS 104.1

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
CORTLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy