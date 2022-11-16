Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Great Southern Bank backs community efforts toward well-being
NEVADA, Mo. — A local bank is helping its community reach a milestone in fundraising efforts. Great Southern Bank in Nevada gave a helping hand to the Nevada Vernon County Community Foundation. $5,000 will go to its goal of raising $1,000,000 for the promotion of the community’s general well-being.
fourstateshomepage.com
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter
WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
fourstateshomepage.com
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two area organizations partner to support CJ, Joplin, Webb City residents with rent, utilities
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Regional Health & Welfare Association has announced a new partnership with the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to support local residents with assistance for rent, mortgage payments, and utilities. Originally incorporated as the Joplin Provident Association, Regional Health & Welfare Association is Joplin’s...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin kids rally to benefit county foster care kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — Once again this holiday season, foster kids in Jasper County will benefit from the generosity of others. In this case, students and employees all across the Joplin School District. They’re in the midst of their 7th annual Christmas of Hope campaign. They’re collecting monetary donations through tomorrow (11/18).
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage school celebrates 25 years with a time capsule
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday marked 25 years for one local school. Steadley Elementary in Carthage celebrated the milestone by burying a time capsule. The capsule contains memories of this year: a t-shirt, the most recent yearbook, pictures, and signatures from every class, and information about the school and the City of Carthage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin HS seeks formal wear for students in need
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s called a “Dress Drive” at Joplin High School — but it encompasses all types of formal wear. High school student council members have organized it. They’re collecting gently used formal wear so all students can have the opportunity to attend the school’s winter formal on Saturday, December 3rd.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Transfers Mercy Building to Legacy Health Foundation
The Bourbon Country Commission transferred ownership of the former Mercy Hospital Building at 401 Woodland Hills on November 17, 2022 to Legacy Health Foundation. The agreement document was originally sent by the Bourbon County Clerk to fortscott.biz for publication but an email from the clerk said her office was just notified that there is an error in the document and was asked to pull the document off of the Bourbon County site until tomorrow, when a corrected copy will be sent. Fortscott.biz is pulling the document out of the story until the corrected document is sent, as well.
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU electrical students serve in partnership with Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pitt State students in Electrical Technology performed some maintenance at Ronald McDonald House Thursday. The Ronald McDonald House started the partnership with PSU six years ago. Thursday, students worked on outlets and changing out light switches. Associate Director for Ronald McDonald House says the partnership has...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Gingerbread House Contest
With a very special guest joining Howie and Bubba this morning, we get details on the Joplin Historical Society & Joplin History & Mineral Museum Gingerbread House Contest! With a bit of Christmas cheer, we invite you to find our more right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin City offices holiday hours and residential trash change
JOPLIN, MO. — This Thanksgiving, multiple Joplin City offices and will be closed during the holiday week along with a revised trash pick-up schedule. City of Joplin offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 24th & Friday, Nov. 25th. During this time, the following services and offices are also closed:. Joplin...
fourstateshomepage.com
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
fourstateshomepage.com
Farm-to-School initiative enters phase one in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Phase one of a $10 million “Farm-to-School” initiative program begins in Pittsburg. Community Green Farms is partnering with Leafy Green Farms to provide ten hydroponic farms to ten schools in southeast Kansas. Typically, food travels 1,500 miles from a farm to your plate. But, Leafy Green Farms is known as “hyper-organic,” which means it can be grown locally and consumed within 100 miles.
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fourstateshomepage.com
Food drive “domino run” at Granby Elementary
GRANBY, Mo. — There was a unique chain of “dominoes” in the Granby Elementary gymnasium. Boxes of mac-n-cheese, stuffing, cereal, and other non-perishables, eventually became part of a “Food Drive Domino Run.”. The food is part of an annual “Thanksgiving Food Drive” for students.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Live Watered Gardens Empty Bowls 2022
Bubba was out live this morning at the Joplin Empire Market for the Watered Gardens 10th Annual Empty Bowls event! A Fundraiser that benefits local charities in helping feed those in need. While attendees will no only be receiving an artisan bowl for a $25 minimum donation, they’ll receive a serving of soup to go and the knowledge that they’ve helped others in need. We invite you to attend this wonderful event and help those in need.
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schools
Courthouse in Cassville, MissouriWikimedia Commons. Missouri's Cassville School District has opted to reinstate a practice that many perceive as barbaric and inhumane -- corporal punishment. The new policy specifically condones spanking and paddling in schools as a means of discipline.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairview earns “poor” score in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A report released Wednesday from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed a shocking amount of fiscal violations from a town in Newton County. “Numerous concerns” were outlined in the state auditor’s report of Fairview’s operations, earning the city the lowest possible rating of “poor.” The audit was initiated by citizens of Fairview who signed a petition in 2021.
