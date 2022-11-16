The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation recognized Publix Super Markets on its list of 2022 Recycling Champions, awarding the company Best Overall. “Publix remains committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, which includes caring for the environment,” said Publix Director of Environmental and Sustainability Programs Michael Hewett. “We continuously examine processes in our stores, warehouses and offices, looking for additional ways to recycle.”

