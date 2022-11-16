ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Driver dead after crash involving tanker full of corn syrup, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgNw9_0jCIt2pu00

ROME, Ga. — The driver of an SUV has died after crashing into a tanker in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.

Rome police and Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street just before 10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GSP troopers say an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the tanker carrying corn syrup head-on.

The tanker caught fire after the crash, but was put out before reaching the corn syrup.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash, but the driver of the tanker was not hurt.

A utility pole was damaged and power lines fell into the road, leading to Turner McCall Blvd. being shut down. It has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0fyd_0jCIt2pu00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
accesswdun.com

Ambulance driver killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County

The driver of an ambulance was killed after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision while traveling to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning. According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Central EMS Ambulance was responding at about 6:51 a.m. to an emergency call with flashing lights and sirens activated. The ambulance was traveling eastbound on Canton Highway when it drove into the center turn lane to pass stopped traffic.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
ems1.com

LODD: Ga. EMS provider killed in head-on crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Central EMS EMT-Intermediate Gina Ayres, 57, died after her ambulance was hit head-on by a vehicle Thursday morning while responding to a call, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Central EMS ambulance was traveling east on Ga. 20, with its lights and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man killed in Forsyth County fire

The Forsyth County Fire Department has released the name of the man killed in a fire Thursday morning in the northern portion of the county. Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers said Richard Croy, 56, of Forsyth County died in the fire. Shivers was unable to release additional information...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
MARIETTA, GA
wbhfradio.org

Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
205K+
Followers
142K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy