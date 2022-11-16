Driver dead after crash involving tanker full of corn syrup, officials say

ROME, Ga. — The driver of an SUV has died after crashing into a tanker in Floyd County on Tuesday morning.

Rome police and Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street just before 10 a.m.

GSP troopers say an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the tanker carrying corn syrup head-on.

The tanker caught fire after the crash, but was put out before reaching the corn syrup.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash, but the driver of the tanker was not hurt.

A utility pole was damaged and power lines fell into the road, leading to Turner McCall Blvd. being shut down. It has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

