West Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Des Moines firefighters work on overnight house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews spent hours Wednesday morning putting out a fire that started overnight in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. The house fire was reported at 18th and Pleasant streets near Woodland Avenue. Flames were visible from miles away. The roof on the house is a total loss. The extent of the damage to the rest of the house is uncertain.
DES MOINES, IA
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
KCCI.com

Year-round activity space installed at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — The new ownership at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park on the east side of Des Moines is making big changes, including adding year-round activities. An all-season turf called Snow Flex will allow skiing, snowboarding and tubing any time of the year. The multi-layered material will be...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Steak is the star of this risotto

The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines settles police recording lawsuit for $125,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will pay $125,000 to a man who filmed an illegally parked police car. The settlement ends a years-long fight between the city and Daniel Robbins. Robbins says he was shooting video in front of the police station in 2019 when...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — "From what I am told I could have died," said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash

(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Pieper Lewis hearing set for January

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge today set a Jan. 18 hearing in the escape case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis did not appear at Friday morning's hearing. She is accused of leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center on Nov. 4, where she was serving probation. Earlier...
POLK COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigating after downtown bank robbed

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the robbery of a downtown Des Moines bank that happened Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the U.S. Bank at 520 Walnut. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a male suspect entered the bank and said he had a weapon. No weapon […]
DES MOINES, IA

