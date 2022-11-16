Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
20 people could be displaced after West Des Moines condo fire
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More than two dozen people are impacted by a fire at a condominium complex. It happened on Tuesday night at the Stoneridge Condos on 50th Street. The fire started in this condo on the ground level. That condo, and the two units above, are destroyed.
West Des Moines fire crews respond to structure fire Tuesday night
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department graduates class of pre-certified recruits to battle staffing shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is finding solutions to the staffing shortage that developed during the pandemic. Twelve new firefighters graduated Friday from the 99th class of the Fire Academy. "My youngest son is graduating from the 99th recruit academy for Des Moines Fire," said...
KCCI.com
Des Moines firefighters work on overnight house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews spent hours Wednesday morning putting out a fire that started overnight in the Sherman Hill neighborhood. The house fire was reported at 18th and Pleasant streets near Woodland Avenue. Flames were visible from miles away. The roof on the house is a total loss. The extent of the damage to the rest of the house is uncertain.
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
Arrest made in central Iowa bank robbery
Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.
KCCI.com
Year-round activity space installed at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — The new ownership at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park on the east side of Des Moines is making big changes, including adding year-round activities. An all-season turf called Snow Flex will allow skiing, snowboarding and tubing any time of the year. The multi-layered material will be...
KCCI.com
Porsche auto dealership given approval in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You could soon drive a luxury car off the lot in West Des Moines. The city Board of Adjustment gave the green light for the land use proposal for a Porsche auto dealership. It would be located on Lake Drive near the Des Moines...
who13.com
Steak is the star of this risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
KCCI.com
Hundreds flock to East Village for the Holiday Promenade despite bitter weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's temperatures were colder than usual for November, but that didn't stop Central Iowans from enjoying the holiday festivities beginning around this time of the year. The East Village and Greater DSM Partnership's annual Holiday Promenade kicked off Friday night. Hundreds of people traveled to...
KCCI.com
Des Moines settles police recording lawsuit for $125,000
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will pay $125,000 to a man who filmed an illegally parked police car. The settlement ends a years-long fight between the city and Daniel Robbins. Robbins says he was shooting video in front of the police station in 2019 when...
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
KCCI.com
First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — "From what I am told I could have died," said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
Deadly Mahaska County Crash Blamed On Snow
iheart.com
Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash
KCCI.com
Pieper Lewis hearing set for January
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge today set a Jan. 18 hearing in the escape case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis did not appear at Friday morning's hearing. She is accused of leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center on Nov. 4, where she was serving probation. Earlier...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Des Moines Police investigating after downtown bank robbed
