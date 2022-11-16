ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Little Apple Post

Unemployment rate up slightly in Riley County

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Attic fire causes $30K in damage to home in Riley

RILEY, KS - UPDATE: Just before 1:15 pm on Wednesday, November 16th, crews from Riley City Fire Department and the Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of West Walnut Street at the intersection with Main Street. Upon arrival crews...
RILEY, KS
Riley County Arrest Report November 18

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ROBERT LEE GRIMES, 30, Manhattan, Stalking; Intimate conduct causing fear to person or family; Harass by telecom device; Phone call with intent to abuse/threaten/harass; Bond $6,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson has resigned after seven years in the role. Prior to serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Police: Kan. man with a history of crime made threat with machete

A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a machete. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place in Salina for the report of a resident there, identified as Ryan A. Hardey, 23, of Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly had struck another resident twice.
SALINA, KS
