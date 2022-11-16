Read full article on original website
Wamego to battle the Bullpups on the precipice of history
On Friday night, Wamego will take the field looking to do something that no team in Red Raider history has ever accomplished. Punch a ticket to a state championship game, and earn the right to play for the title of best team in Class 4A. Standing in their way is...
Unemployment rate up slightly in Riley County
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent in October. This was an increase from 2.6% in September and a decrease from 2.9 percent in October 2021.
Attic fire causes $30K in damage to home in Riley
RILEY, KS - UPDATE: Just before 1:15 pm on Wednesday, November 16th, crews from Riley City Fire Department and the Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of West Walnut Street at the intersection with Main Street. Upon arrival crews...
Riley County Arrest Report November 18
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ROBERT LEE GRIMES, 30, Manhattan, Stalking; Intimate conduct causing fear to person or family; Harass by telecom device; Phone call with intent to abuse/threaten/harass; Bond $6,000.
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System CEO resigns
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced on Nov. 18, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS), Ken Johnson has resigned after seven years in the role. Prior to serving as the CEO, Johnson served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer...
Police: Kan. man with a history of crime made threat with machete
A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a machete. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place in Salina for the report of a resident there, identified as Ryan A. Hardey, 23, of Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly had struck another resident twice.
Police find loaded gun in Kan. man's SUV after threat, fight at work
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man after an alleged incident early Monday at his place of employment. Just before 5aa.m. Monday, police were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue in Salina for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Kan. house fire
RENO COUNTY — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 12:30p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire in 2 ½ story home at 4506 East Avenue G, according to a media release. Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible person...
RCPD K9 helps catch 16-year-old who ran from alleged burglary
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the 300 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. At the scene, officers found...
