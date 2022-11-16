ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Christmas Story Christmas' holds advanced screening in Chicago

By Eli Ong, Jenna Barnes
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — As winter weather popped up around Chicagoland, a special holiday treat made its debut in the Loop.

A red carpet was rolled out at the Chicago Cultural Center where an advance screening of the new ‘A Christmas Story’ took place Tuesday evening.

Dubbed ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ the sequel is arriving nearly 40 years after the original classic, the catch this time around though is that Ralphie — played by Peter Billingsley — is all grown up, navigating the life of being a dad at Christmas time.

“The fans will see, when they watch the movie, that Ralphie’s all grown up, he’s got his own family now, it’s 1973 and he lives in Chicago,” Billingsley said.

Billingsley told WGN News it was important to screen the movie in Chicago. Part of the new film was also filmed in the Windy City.

“There was no way I was not going to come to Chicago and screen this movie,” Billingsley said. “I love this city. I’ve had the good fortune to work here a lot.”

The advanced screening took place at the Chicago Cultural Center. A Christmas Story Christmas debuts nationwide on HBO Max Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy