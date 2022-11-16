ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: Six-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Experts explain dangers of leaving children inside running vehicles

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Stone Creek Elementary in Derby was placed on “Secure” status Tuesday morning after a man arrived at the school and tried to get in, the district said. It happened while the school was providing morning latchkey. That man was arrested. “‘Secure’ is the action...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

WSU MDL lab testing for RSV, flu & COVID-19

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters

WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County

A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS

