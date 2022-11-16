Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard
Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. The majors being cut include music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. Experts explain dangers of leaving...
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
KWCH.com
WPD: Six-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
Update: Suspect in Wichita girl’s abduction booked into Oklahoma jail
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
KWCH.com
Experts explain dangers of leaving children inside running vehicles
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
KWCH.com
Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Experts explain dangers...
KWCH.com
Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Stone Creek Elementary in Derby was placed on “Secure” status Tuesday morning after a man arrived at the school and tried to get in, the district said. It happened while the school was providing morning latchkey. That man was arrested. “‘Secure’ is the action...
Wichita man sentenced for murdering a teenage couple
“HELP” was written in dust on the dashboard in front of the steering wheel of an SUV where one of the victim’s bodies was found, a probable cause affidavit released by the court says.
One in critical condition following stabbing in east Wichita
One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries in a stabbing in east Wichita on Friday evening.
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
KWCH.com
WSU MDL lab testing for RSV, flu & COVID-19
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. The majors being cut include music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. Experts explain dangers of leaving children inside running vehicles. Updated:...
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
Balcony fire at northeast Wichita apartment complex
The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn, at the Brickstone at Woodlawn apartments. Fire crews reported the fire was confined to an exterior third-floor balcony.
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County
A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Comments / 3