Freeze Warning issued for Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hudson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN...DELAWARE SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1256 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Meredith to 7 miles west of Walton to near Great Bend and moving east at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Damascus, Walton, Delhi, Callicoon, Roxbury, Colchester, Susquehanna, Deposit and Susquehanna Depot. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 84 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Freeze Warning issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
