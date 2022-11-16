Read full article on original website
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council received a new report Friday from the Justice Policy Board that provides insight into the jail populations of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. The report was requested by the Council following the approval of an ordinance in August to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County with the aim of addressing overcrowding. The legislation stipulated that the agreement could not take effect without completion of the study.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Early voting schedule, locations now available for upcoming runoff election
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections officials have provided more information for the Dec. 6 runoff election, including dates for early voting and locations, for the U.S. Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R). Advance voting will take place Nov. 23 through Dec. 2....
Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
fultoncountyga.gov
Fulton County Announces Funding Opportunities for the 2023 Contracts for Services Arts Funding Cycle
Fulton County Announces Funding Opportunities for the 2023 Contracts for Services Arts Funding Cycle. The application deadline is Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce funding opportunities for the 2023 Contracts for Services (CFS) funding cycle. Funding awards ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 are available for Fulton County based artists, non-profit arts, organizations, non-profit cultural institutions, colleges and universities, schools, municipalities, and community based non-profit organizations in the form of essential project support.
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
henrycountytimes.com
Kolpak takes issue with comments made by Thomas
When District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas spoke to her supporters on election night after securing a landslide win for a second term, amid the obligatory thanks to various supporters for their efforts, she made the following statement:. “Somebody didn’t even deserve to have their name next to mine. I earned...
Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is weighing whether Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign,...
Atlanta mayor names permanent Transportation Department commissioner
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Solomon Caviness IV, to lead the city’s Department of Transportation as its se...
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
‘It was shocking’: Judge finds attorney in contempt for missing court after stroke
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney is speaking out after he received a tongue-lashing and was found in contempt by a judge in Georgia for missing court due to medical reasons. Matt Tucker is representing a woman who is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a man while...
Atlanta Daily World
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recounted a story about watching a film about vampires and werewolves during a stump speech in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses Walker's appearance.Nov. 17, 2022.
New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta
The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Decatur family competes on game show
Viewers of the popular TV game show Family Feud will soon get the chance to cheer on a DeKalb County family on Nov. 21. In the upcoming episode, five members of the Crowder family from Decatur will compete against another family in the long-running CBS game show hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.
nexttv.com
Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor
WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor. Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts. Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV...
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Ranking teams most likely to end Dawgs' back-to-back title bid
The new College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there were no surprises. Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State and Michigan sitting at 2 and 3, respectively, and TCU at 4. If the Dawgs win out in the regular season, they’re in (likely) no matter what. If the Horned Frogs win out entirely, they’re in. The winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game? In.
