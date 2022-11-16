ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman Issues Statement Following the Council Receiving Jail Population Review. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council received a new report Friday from the Justice Policy Board that provides insight into the jail populations of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County. The report was requested by the Council following the approval of an ordinance in August to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County with the aim of addressing overcrowding. The legislation stipulated that the agreement could not take effect without completion of the study.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Early voting schedule, locations now available for upcoming runoff election

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections officials have provided more information for the Dec. 6 runoff election, including dates for early voting and locations, for the U.S. Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R). Advance voting will take place Nov. 23 through Dec. 2....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
fultoncountyga.gov

Fulton County Announces Funding Opportunities for the 2023 Contracts for Services Arts Funding Cycle

Fulton County Announces Funding Opportunities for the 2023 Contracts for Services Arts Funding Cycle. The application deadline is Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture is pleased to announce funding opportunities for the 2023 Contracts for Services (CFS) funding cycle. Funding awards ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 are available for Fulton County based artists, non-profit arts, organizations, non-profit cultural institutions, colleges and universities, schools, municipalities, and community based non-profit organizations in the form of essential project support.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Kolpak takes issue with comments made by Thomas

When District 4 Commissioner Vivian Thomas spoke to her supporters on election night after securing a landslide win for a second term, amid the obligatory thanks to various supporters for their efforts, she made the following statement:. “Somebody didn’t even deserve to have their name next to mine. I earned...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

New Birth Missionary Church hosts largest food giveaway in Atlanta

The largest food giveaway in the Metro Atlanta area is setting the tables of families in need Thursday, Nov. 17, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant and community partners Witherite Law Group, 1-800 TruckWreck, and V103 The People Station will provide meal boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, and shelf-stable foods, along with a fresh turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Decatur family competes on game show

Viewers of the popular TV game show Family Feud will soon get the chance to cheer on a DeKalb County family on Nov. 21. In the upcoming episode, five members of the Crowder family from Decatur will compete against another family in the long-running CBS game show hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.
DECATUR, GA
nexttv.com

Faith Jessie Joins WXIA-TV In Atlanta As Weeknight Anchor

WXIA-TV, the Tegna-owned station in Atlanta, said it hired Faith Jessie as a weekday evening anchor. Jessie will start in December and co-anchor 11Alive News at 5 p.m. next to Jennifer Bellamy. She will also report for the station’s weeknight newscasts. Previously, Jessie was an anchor for Newsday TV...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Ranking teams most likely to end Dawgs' back-to-back title bid

The new College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there were no surprises. Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State and Michigan sitting at 2 and 3, respectively, and TCU at 4. If the Dawgs win out in the regular season, they’re in (likely) no matter what. If the Horned Frogs win out entirely, they’re in. The winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game? In.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy