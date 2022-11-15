Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Clayton News Daily
Aaron Rodgers Discusses Poor Throws After Loss to Titans
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came away disappointed with his performance and the way that he threw the football in Thursday night’s 27–17 loss to the Titans at Lambeau Field. After the Packers were booed off their home field in the loss, Rodgers was asked about the fan reaction...
Clayton News Daily
Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Report: A.J. Terrell to Play vs. Bears?
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's contest with the Chicago Bears. As the last preparations were being put into place, more was revealed about the status of several players who've battled injuries throughout the week. Tight end Feleipe Franks, who suffered a calf...
Clayton News Daily
JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled Out for Chiefs vs. Chargers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Chiefs will be without JuJu Smith-Schuster for Sunday’s game against the Chargers after ruling the veteran receiver out with a concussion, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. Smith-Schuster, who did not practice this week, has been in concussion protocol since...
Clayton News Daily
NFL Week 11 Preview: Best Games, Best Catch Ever, Predictions
The biggest question for Week 11: How do coaches, star players and teams top what happened in Week 10?. As fans and NFL experts continue to debate Justin Jefferson’s unbelievable catch against the Bills as maybe the best in NFL history, could we see an even better grab this weekend? Jeff Saturday came out of nowhere to become interim coach of the Colts and beat the Raiders last week. Could he top that with a win over the 8–1 Eagles? And speaking of the Eagles, the Commanders’ win against them on Monday night was the fourth time in the Super Bowl era a team that was 8–0 or better lost at home to a team that entered the game with a losing record, according to ESPN Stats and Information. And Ron Rivera and Washington have now pulled off the last two such upsets against Philadelphia and in 2020 against the Steelers. Rivera also made a big decision on Wednesday, sticking with Taylor Heinicke as his starting quarterback over Carson Wentz, whom the team traded for in the offseason and can be activated this Sunday. Heinicke is 3–1 mark filling in for Wentz.
Clayton News Daily
Saban Shares Why He Struggles to Watch Non-Alabama CFB Games
Nick Saban is as dialed in as it gets when his Alabama football team is on the field, or during film study of upcoming opponents. Watching other games as a fan is very difficult for the legendary coach, though, he admitted during his weekly radio show on Thursday night. Saban...
Clayton News Daily
Week 11 Cheat Sheet: K.C. and the Landmine Band
If you're not an avid reader of the Weekly Cheat Sheet, you may have missed that I've added a new recurring segment to it, "Stick a Fork In 'Em" -- or as I have affectionately started to call it, "SAFIE.” Ahead of Week 9, I said you could stick a fork in Rams running back Darrell Henderson; in last week's article, I went with Bucs running back Leonard Fournette. I'd call that 2-for-2, but the season ain't over yet.
Clayton News Daily
Lions-Giants Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
In Week 11, Daniel Jones and the 7-2 Giants will play host to Jared Goff and the Lions at the Meadowlands. New York, who is 7-2 SU and ATS, will look to notch their fourth straight victory at MetLife Stadium. Brian Daboll's club, underdogs in six games this season, has rewarded bettors with a lucrative 5-1 ATS record when placed in that role.
Clayton News Daily
AP Announces Major Change to NFL MVP Voting Process
As the NFL MVP debate continues to unfold, there will be a significant change to the way writers vote for AP awards. Starting this year, each voter will cast a ballot ranking their top five choices for MVP, while voters will rank their top three choices for every other award, the Associated Press announced.
Clayton News Daily
Titans OC Downing Arrested for DUI After Win Over Packers
Following the Titans’ win over the Packers on Thursday night, Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding in Williamson County in Tennessee, as first reported by Terry Downing of Titan Insider and later confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Downing was processed at just past 4:30 a.m. ET, and he posted bond two hours later.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Isaiah Thomas Lands Overtime Elite Broadcasting Job
View the original article to see embedded media. Former All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas will reportedly launch his basketball broadcasting career as he awaits his next professional playing opportunity. ESPN senior NBA writer Marc Spears reported on Friday that the 33-year-old Thomas will be joining the broadcasting team at Overtime Elite...
Clayton News Daily
Kawhi Leonard Expects ‘A Long Journey’ Back from ACL Injury
For the first time since the 2020–21 season, star forward Kawhi Leonard started for the Clippers on Thursday night, playing 25 minutes in a 96–91 win over the Pistons. Leonard, who missed the entirety of last year’s campaign after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the 2021 playoffs, didn’t stuff the stat sheet in the victory, tallying just six points and five rebounds. He did record a game-best plus-minus (+26), but admitted at the end of the night that he still anticipates “a long journey” before he fully heals from the severe injury.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Bellinger to Become Free Agent After Dodgers Don’t Tender Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The outfielder is still eligible to re-sign with the Dodgers, but it reportedly would have to be for less than his expected arbitration salary of around $18 million.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Hawks Open Up John Collins Trade Discussions
The Hawks have opened up “preliminary” trade talks with teams about forward John Collins, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. Collins is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract extension that he signed in the 2021 offseason. While Collins has reportedly been on the trade...
Comments / 0