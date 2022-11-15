The biggest question for Week 11: How do coaches, star players and teams top what happened in Week 10?. As fans and NFL experts continue to debate Justin Jefferson’s unbelievable catch against the Bills as maybe the best in NFL history, could we see an even better grab this weekend? Jeff Saturday came out of nowhere to become interim coach of the Colts and beat the Raiders last week. Could he top that with a win over the 8–1 Eagles? And speaking of the Eagles, the Commanders’ win against them on Monday night was the fourth time in the Super Bowl era a team that was 8–0 or better lost at home to a team that entered the game with a losing record, according to ESPN Stats and Information. And Ron Rivera and Washington have now pulled off the last two such upsets against Philadelphia and in 2020 against the Steelers. Rivera also made a big decision on Wednesday, sticking with Taylor Heinicke as his starting quarterback over Carson Wentz, whom the team traded for in the offseason and can be activated this Sunday. Heinicke is 3–1 mark filling in for Wentz.

