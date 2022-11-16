Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Better call Gaul: State College gets 3OT playoff victory over McDowell
Sophomore Michael Gaul had two consecutive plays where he made his mark to help State College get the big win.
gozips.com
In-State Showdown Awaits as Akron Hosts Youngstown State
Akron (1-1) vs. Youngstown State (1-1) Friday, Nov. 18. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. Live Radio: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron women's basketball team continues its homestand on Friday, Nov. 18...
Bellefonte Red Raiders football head coach Vaughn Donmoyer set to resign
The team has struggled over the past two seasons.
wcn247.com
Westminster men grind it out over the Gators, 86-83
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – While Westminster College men's basketball team enjoyed significant production from several newcomers during last weekend's season-opening tipoff tourney, the Titans turned to a veteran presence Wednesday night. Reese Leone scored 18 second-half points, leading Westminster to an 86-83 win over Allegheny College in the 2022-23...
butlerradio.com
High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday
–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
“Hey, Jones!”: What’ll it take for PSU to match UM and OSU? And how could Penn State make Rose Bowl?
The mailbag begins with a question that runs on a bit, but I ran it all because I think it’s warranted. Then, it’s on to college players opting out, whether PSU could actually end up in Pasadena, and a great question about favorite hoopster fathers and sons:. This,...
Penn State practice, one defensive starter returns, one is missing; Scenes from practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff put the team through the paces Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for their game against Rutgers this Saturday in Piscataway, NJ. The Scarlet Knights are 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Last week PSU was without two...
Onward State
Defensive End Joey Palko Commits To Penn State As Preferred Walk-On
Penn State picked up a preferred walk run-on commitment Wednesday night from Class of 2023 defensive end Joey Palko. Palko, who was originally committed to Bucknell, visited Penn State and received an offer earlier this week. According to Blue White Illustrated’s Sean Fitz, Palko attended the Maryland game this past Saturday.
ysnlive.com
40 YEARS OF STAMBAUGH STADIUM
The year was 1982. It was the year the 1982 World’s Fair came to the United States. Knoxville, Tennessee played host to the World’s Fair that summer. It was also the year when the Anheuser-Busch company launched Budweiser Light (aka Bud Light) and the year that gave us one of the biggest movie box office blockbusters of all-time in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” Remember the “E.T. Phone Home” scene? I do.
West Middlesex High School boys’ basketball preview
Coach Tyler Babcock returns for his second season at the helm of West Middlesex basketball.
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin’s message to fans for Sean Clifford’s Senior Day
One final home game meant one final request for senior quarterback Sean Clifford. Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin said he wants fans to come out cheering for the four-year Penn State starter, the Big Ten contender’s most accomplished passer since now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley.
WFMJ.com
Mill Creek Golf Course wins award for PGA Hope Program
The Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) has announced the winners of its 2022 Annual Awards of Excellence with one having ties to the Mahoning Valley. Mill Creek Golf Course's PGA Hope Program placed third in the sports category of the competition. The awards are judged by a panel of...
27 First News
Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown
NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
dayton.com
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
bucsdugout.com
Suspicious behavior at Pirates Town Hall should be alarming to fans
To the surprise of most Pittsburgh Pirates fans, the team held a “Town Hall” meeting earlier this week with season-ticket holders. Pirates play-by-play analyst Greg Brown acted as the emcee for the Town Hall, while a panel consisting of team president Travis Williams, general manager Ben Cherington, and manager Derek Shelton took questions from the few that were in attendance.
PhillyBite
Where the Ducks Walk on the Fish in Linesville Pennsylvania
- If you enjoy outdoor activities, you will love where the ducks walk on the fish in Linesville, Pennsylvania. This picturesque attraction is located at Pymatuning State Park, one of Pennsylvania's most visited state parks. You can reach the Spillway from one of the two parking lots on the park grounds. The Spillway is only 100 yards away from the parking lot, and the concrete walkway connects the two lots.
WFMJ.com
Are we sure it's only November?
If we had to sum up this weekend's forecast in one word, that word would be "cold." Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing on Saturday, and breezy conditions could make it feel even colder than that. Feel like temperatures will not escape the low 20s Saturday afternoon, and mostly...
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains expected to announce retirement: Sources
Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is expected to announce his retirement, according to multiple sources.
