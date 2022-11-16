ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Staten Island Advance

Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says

The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
Centre Daily

Titans-Packers Inactives

View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field. K Randy Bullock, OLB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DL Naquan Jones, DB Elijah Molden and TE Kevin Rader.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?

PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had momentum on their side. They had the weather on their side. They had the fans on their side. None of those advantages meant a thing in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. This was as simple as a good team beating a bad team. If the loss at the Detroit Lions was rock bottom, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, then this loss went deeper than the rock to the magma-filled mantle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. ... and the Derek Stingley Jr. situation is the standout. For the second consecutive day, rookie cornerback Stingley Jr. was one of nine...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Former Saints Land in the XFL

The XFL concluded their draft for the 2023 season, which sees a host of former Saints land on several teams. The league has some interesting names in there from Will Hill (Renegades) to Martavis Bryant and Vic Beasley (Vipers). Here's some of the players that we may get to see when the league launches in the spring, as their training camp kicks off in January.
WASHINGTON, LA
Centre Daily

Darius Slay Believes Ndamukong Suh’s Reputation Gets a Bad Rap

PHILADELPHIA – Darius Slay arrived in Detroit as a second-round draft pick in 2013 with Ndamukong Suh established as one of the Lions’ leaders. Suh was the second overall pick in 2010, right after Sam Bradford went No. 1. Suh was also established as a player prone to...
DETROIT, MI

