Yardbarker
Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
Steelers' Devin Bush, Larry Ogunjobi, Kevin Dotson, Minkah Fitzpatrick do not practice
Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice four days after an emergency appendectomy. According to the injury report, six others joined him in sitting out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first practice of the week. Inside linebacker Devin Bush sat out because of a knee injury that had not previously been made public....
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says
The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
Centre Daily
Jaguars Midseason Superlatives: Etienne Dominates Halfway Point for Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are finally hitting the bye week. It couldn't have come at a better time for the 3-7 squad, especially considering the second-half of their schedule features games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans twice. So with the Jaguars now at the...
Centre Daily
Titans-Packers Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field. K Randy Bullock, OLB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DL Naquan Jones, DB Elijah Molden and TE Kevin Rader.
Centre Daily
Texans Injury Report Update: Derek Stingley Jr. OUT, Nico Collins IN vs. Commanders
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. According to the Texans, Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Stingley first appeared on the Texans' injury...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Centre Daily
As Eagles Add DTs, What About Tight End?
PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles were busy collecting big-name defensive tackles, the team’s most glaring hole is being left unattended. Tight end is a position where Philadelphia has a legitimate star in Dallas Goedert and a drop from there that rivals the steepest roller-coaster. The problem of course is...
Centre Daily
Commanders DE Chase Young May Not Play vs. Texans; What’s Holding Him Up?
Despite being told by head coach Ron Rivera that he would be activated this week, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young may wait another game before making his 2022 debut. According to NFL Network, the team's next game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 27 sounds like a "better target"...
Centre Daily
Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had momentum on their side. They had the weather on their side. They had the fans on their side. None of those advantages meant a thing in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. This was as simple as a good team beating a bad team. If the loss at the Detroit Lions was rock bottom, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers put it, then this loss went deeper than the rock to the magma-filled mantle.
Centre Daily
‘We Are Just Scratching the Surface’: How Travis Etienne’s Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
Centre Daily
Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. ... and the Derek Stingley Jr. situation is the standout. For the second consecutive day, rookie cornerback Stingley Jr. was one of nine...
Panthers Week 11 injury report: CB Jaycee Horn questionable vs. Ravens
The Carolina Panthers just lost starting cornerback and team leader Donte Jackson for the remainder of the 2022 season. Plus, standout safety Jeremy Chinn may not be ready to return quite yet. So, this Sunday would be a particularly rough time to be without any more top members of their...
Centre Daily
Former Saints Land in the XFL
The XFL concluded their draft for the 2023 season, which sees a host of former Saints land on several teams. The league has some interesting names in there from Will Hill (Renegades) to Martavis Bryant and Vic Beasley (Vipers). Here's some of the players that we may get to see when the league launches in the spring, as their training camp kicks off in January.
Centre Daily
Darius Slay Believes Ndamukong Suh’s Reputation Gets a Bad Rap
PHILADELPHIA – Darius Slay arrived in Detroit as a second-round draft pick in 2013 with Ndamukong Suh established as one of the Lions’ leaders. Suh was the second overall pick in 2010, right after Sam Bradford went No. 1. Suh was also established as a player prone to...
Centre Daily
Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘Confident’ Rookies Helping Lead Seattle’s Resurgence
What the Seattle Seahawks have accomplished this season is something essentially no one outside of the organization saw coming. Seahawks' general manager John Schneider, in an interview with FOX Sports, gave a very candid answer as to how the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson was perceived. "We got the s---...
