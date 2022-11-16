Read full article on original website
‘I thought I was gonna f-cking die’ Brendan Fraser discusses bout with COVID that almost lost him ‘The Whale’ role
Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale is finally providing the celebrated actor with the acclaim he’s long deserved. The upcoming film stars Fraser in the titular role, as a 600-pound man seeking to repair the relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Fraser’s performance in the part is already garnering high praise, despite the film’s release date still being nearly a month out. According to a recent GQ interview with the 53-year-old — however — he nearly missed out on his chance at a redemption arc thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Kim Kardashian posts cryptic quote as Pete Davidson is rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski
We still don’t know exactly why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to part ways back in August after nine months together, other than the usual PR lip service about busy schedules or whatever. (Although we bet we’ll find out on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians!) So...
Brad Pitt’s latest rumored new girlfriend just dropped
It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.
‘The Santa Clauses’ leaves fans furious over one major retcon despite instant Disney Plus success
2022 might have been the year Tim Allen lost the role of Buzz Lightyear to Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans, but perhaps as a consolation prize, Disney has given him the opportunity to reprise one of his other beloved 1990s roles instead. Namely, the part of Scott Calvin, as The Santa Clauses just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, offering a nostalgic TV-sized return to the Santa Clause franchise.
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
The long-gestating ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel reportedly locks in a returning favorite
There has long been talk about a sequel to the 1988 hit Tim Burton film Beetlejuice but the project kept getting derailed for one reason or another, until now. The Direct is reporting that Catherine O’Hara has signed onto the project to reprise her role as Delia Deetz. Catherine...
An anxiety-inducing scene from an otherwise ignored horror movie comes back to haunt viewers
Movies can almost entirely forgettable or without much flair, but having one big scene can be enough to secure a massive legacy for the years ahead. When you’re attempting a remake, it’s even more important to stand out than usual with those big scenes. Along comes arguably the...
Fans want Julia Fox’s ‘gay bone’ after she discusses exploring lesbian relationships
Actor and media icon Julia Fox‘s appearance on Ziwe went as predictably as could be with the Uncut Gems star, never one to hold her opinions back, fully opening up to host and fellow social media provocateur Ziwe Fumudoh with full candor on a variety of taboo subjects. Fox took the opportunity to drop a few bombshells, including the fact that she just may be done with men — at least for the time being.
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star reveals MCU advice from Brie Larson, and it sounds like trolls came up
If you’re a female star that’s brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s arguably no better person to offer sage advice and words of wisdom than Brie Larson. Sure, Scarlett Johansson was part of the franchise’s furniture for a decade and remains a hugely popular...
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he’s ever made, proving everyone’s entitled to their wrong opinions
Quentin Tarantino has made some of the most iconic films in Hollywood, from cult classics Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill to gory re-takes on history such as Django Unchained, the director has left an imprint in the history of cinema. From all of these great movies he has created though, he chose one that has left fans raising their eyebrows.
A beloved 1990s blockbuster that’s getting a sequel nobody wants endures as a warm and fuzzy favorite
Legacy sequels have become part and parcel of the modern blockbuster business, but is anyone really crying out for a follow-up to the delightfully cheesy and perennially popular 1996 box office-buster Twister?. Even though Prey director Dan Trachtenberg ruled himself out of the running, Twisters remains in development as far...
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery review – crisply mischievous sequel
Daniel Craig is back as the ace detective in Rian Johnson’s expertly crafted whodunnit, set on the private island of Edward Norton’s billionaire doofus
For those worried, Jimmy Fallon has confirmed that yes, he is alive
Comedian Jimmy Fallon made a spirited return to his talkshow after false reports that he had passed away went viral on Twitter. The host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon danced his way on to the stage, singing, “I’m alive/I’m not dead/That’s what I said,” as The Roots played a gospel melody and a choir echoed the refrain.
Sylvester Stallone isn’t sure he’s cut out for the ‘brutal’ world of television
When one thinks of movie star Sylvester Stallone, one thinks of action movies, tough guys, and hardened criminals, so it might be surprising to learn that Stallone doubts if he is strong enough to do television. Stallone opened up to Variety about how difficult and time consuming filming his first television role — Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King — was for him.
Idina Menzel ‘didn’t even notice’ Yvette Nicole Brown’s extreme reaction to her on ‘Disenchanted’ set
Soon, a sequel to Enchanted will come out after a long, long wait. Disenchanted premieres on Disney Plus tomorrow, features Idina Menzel, adds Yvette Nicole Brown, and, apparently Brown was starstruck by Menzel, though she did not notice one bit. The actress and singer comments on the behind-the-scenes anecdote in...
