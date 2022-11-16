ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sunny skies are back in full for Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover associated with Tuesday’s wet weather has finally completely cleared from Middle Georgia. It was a bitterly cold morning around Middle Georgia with all but Forsyth beginning the day below freezing. Many spots started below 30 degrees with wind chills dipping under 25 degrees. The sun will be with us throughout the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. A couple of spots may reach 60 degrees. Ambient winds will blow from the north-northwest at around 5 mph throughout the day.
Staying cool this weekend with increasing clouds

It was a cool day across Middle Georgia with temps starting in the 20s this morning and warming only into the upper 50s. Overnight we will see more cooling, with lows dropping to freezing by Saturday morning. Through the day Saturday clouds will increase, but we will still be warming...
Freeze warnings active ahead of Friday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A freeze warning is in effect across Middle Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures Friday morning. It’s a sunny day for us around Middle Georgia, however it is also a cool one. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon thanks to winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. We could see a couple of cirrus clouds, but aside from that skies will remain clear. Heading into tonight temperatures will begin to drop rapidly with wind chills dropping below freezing for many ahead of midnight.
Cold and sunny weather returns Thursday

Some very cold air is pushing into Middle Georgia tonight, which will result in lows dropping into the 30s. Skies will be clearing through the day Thursday, but highs will only warm to the mid and low 50s. Winds will be gusting up to around 15mph by the afternoon. Mid...
Freeze Warning: What you need to know

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A freeze warning is currently in effect for portions of Southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle for overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Freeze warnings are issued when temperatures are forecast to be below 32°F within the next 24 hours. As of 11:00 a.m., the freeze...
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Wind chills and their dangers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November 14-18 is Winter Weather Awareness Week this year in Alabama as winter gets closer and closer. Winter weather may not occur here as much as it does to our north, but it does happen every year. Winter weather ranges from wintry precipitation like snow, sleet...
Leonid Meteor Shower peaks in the Alabama sky Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Leonid Meteor Shower lights up the night sky in November and early December, and the peak occurs on Thursday night (November 17) into Friday morning (November 18). Look east above the horizon around midnight as Leo and the Moon rise above the horizon. Give your...
Temperatures expected to dip below freezing throughout Georgia

Winter came quickly to the Peach State this week and the cold weather is continuing the rest of this week with temperatures hitting below the freezing mark. Lows in Metro Atlanta will be below freezing at 31 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s low dipping down to 29 degrees. Weekend temperatures will return to 31 degrees.
Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Towns and cities in north Alabama are finalizing dates for area Christmas parades. TuscumbiaTuesday, Nov. 296 p.m. CourtlandThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. RussellvilleThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. Muscle ShoalsThursday, Dec. 17 p.m. RogersvilleFriday, Dec. 27 p.m. LeightonSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. St. FlorianSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. ElginSunday, Dec. 4TBA.
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake as of 8:30 a.m. No damage has been reported.
WEST POINT, GA
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Second round of the 2022 playoffs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the 2nd round of the GHSA football playoffs:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***. Other scores:. GHSA 6A:. Houston County – 41 North Atlanta – 31 Northside...
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Largest no-kill dog shelter opens in Alabama

Alabama is now the home of the biggest no-kill dog rescue facility in the nation. The new Big Dog Ranch Rescue Facility used to be a holding facility for racing Greyhounds. The 100-acre facility is predicted to be able to save 10,000 dogs per year once it’s fully remodeled. The three buildings are already full with a waitlist of over 300 dogs.
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
DUBLIN, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
