MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A freeze warning is in effect across Middle Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures Friday morning. It’s a sunny day for us around Middle Georgia, however it is also a cool one. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s throughout the afternoon thanks to winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. We could see a couple of cirrus clouds, but aside from that skies will remain clear. Heading into tonight temperatures will begin to drop rapidly with wind chills dropping below freezing for many ahead of midnight.

