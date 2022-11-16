Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September
Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
Hawaii County Police Chief selection has begun
The search is underway for the Big Island's next police chief. The Hawaii County Police Comission heard public testimony Friday. Nov. 18 about the selection process. The Hawaii County Police Commission is deciding who will fill the police department's top spot.
nomadlawyer.org
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov.. 7 through Nov. 13.
KITV.com
Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea -- a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians. Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part,...
Police Report: Mom Says Big Island Prosecutor Threatened To Shoot Her Son
A Big Island deputy prosecutor with a history of disputes with his neighbors allegedly threatened to shoot a teenager who he felt was harassing him, according to a police report filed last year. The Hawaii Police Department recently released the report in response to a public records request. The prosecutor’s...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack
Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
kauainownews.com
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout
On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
bigislandnow.com
Winner of KAPA Slippah Hunt anonymously donates cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree
Over the air Monday morning, KAPA DJ Darde Gamayo excitedly announced that the winners of West Hawai‘i’s Slippah Hunt contest decided to anonymously donate the $1,000 cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree. “I’ve always said we’ve got the best listeners in the world and this proves it,”...
KITV.com
Hawaii Police search for missing 13-year-old Ainaola boy
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hilo boy. Noah Wong-Chong, 13, was last seen in the Ainaola area Friday, November 11 at about 9:30 p.m. He is described as 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was wearing black shorts and a gray shirt.
Hawaii County passes sensitive place bill for guns
After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.
bigislandnow.com
Registration open for Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department 2022 Winter Intersession programs
Looking for something for the kids to do during winter break? Registration is now open for the Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department’s 2022 Winter Intersession programs. Three programs are scheduled around the Big Island. All programs will run Monday through Friday, Dec. 19-30, with the exception of...
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Restaurant Miwa
I've heard good things about Restaurant Miwa, and finally had a chance to try it!. Dinner Combination plates come with choice of 3 entrees, along with rice, soup, and tea. I had the Chicken Katsu Curry. It was really good - I ate the entire plate! The Katsu itself was perfectly cooked, with tender chicken, and the curry sauce made it even better!
bigislandvideonews.com
Manono Street Closure Planned For Utility Work
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric says utility work will close Manono Street near the intersection of Kawili Street in Hilo at the end of the month. (BIVN) – Manono Street in Hilo will be closed for utility work for a few days at the end of the month.
bigislandnow.com
Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo to celebrate Polynesian culture with special lūʻaus Nov. 21 and Dec. 26
The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will host special Hōʻike style lūʻau shows on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26., telling stories of Polynesia, Hawaiʻi Island and Hilo town. In partnership with Island Breeze Productions and Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu, the events called Pāwehi Hōʻike will pay tribute to the music, hula and the variety of dynamic Polynesian cultures that inhibit the Island of Hawaiʻi and community of Hilo.
kauainownews.com
High surf advisory issued statewide
A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights are expected to be 12 to 16 feet. Impacts are anticipated to be moderate with strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.
