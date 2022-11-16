ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September

Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Hawaii County Police Chief selection has begun

The search is underway for the Big Island's next police chief. The Hawaii County Police Comission heard public testimony Friday. Nov. 18 about the selection process. The Hawaii County Police Commission is deciding who will fill the police department's top spot.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopens after apparent cyber attack

Hawaiʻi Radiologic Associates reopened this week after a reported cyber attack took their system offline last month, leading to canceled appointments and delays in patients getting test results. The company told West Hawaii Today it was hacked on Oct. 20 causing a shutdown of its phone and computer systems....
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
PAHOA, HI
kauainownews.com

Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout

On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Police search for missing 13-year-old Ainaola boy

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing Hilo boy. Noah Wong-Chong, 13, was last seen in the Ainaola area Friday, November 11 at about 9:30 p.m. He is described as 5'4", 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was wearing black shorts and a gray shirt.
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Restaurant Miwa

I've heard good things about Restaurant Miwa, and finally had a chance to try it!. Dinner Combination plates come with choice of 3 entrees, along with rice, soup, and tea. I had the Chicken Katsu Curry. It was really good - I ate the entire plate! The Katsu itself was perfectly cooked, with tender chicken, and the curry sauce made it even better!
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Manono Street Closure Planned For Utility Work

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric says utility work will close Manono Street near the intersection of Kawili Street in Hilo at the end of the month. (BIVN) – Manono Street in Hilo will be closed for utility work for a few days at the end of the month.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo to celebrate Polynesian culture with special lūʻaus Nov. 21 and Dec. 26

The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will host special Hōʻike style lūʻau shows on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26., telling stories of Polynesia, Hawaiʻi Island and Hilo town. In partnership with Island Breeze Productions and Hālau Ka Lehua Pua Kamaehu, the events called Pāwehi Hōʻike will pay tribute to the music, hula and the variety of dynamic Polynesian cultures that inhibit the Island of Hawaiʻi and community of Hilo.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

High surf advisory issued statewide

A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Ni‘ihau, Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights are expected to be 12 to 16 feet. Impacts are anticipated to be moderate with strong breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.

