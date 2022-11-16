ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals

Avonworth coach Duke Johncour made a major adjustment with his offense Friday. The veteran coach moved tight end Peyton Faulkner to a wildcat quarterback slot. The strategy paid off as Faulkner, who has committed to Kent State, ran for 93 yards in the first half as the Antelopes rolled to a 35-0 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel’s James Burk Complex.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westinghouse routs Central Clarion in PIAA playoffs

The Westinghouse football team remained undefeated Friday and earned a trip to the PIAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated District 9 champion Central Clarion, 44-8, in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game Friday night at Cupples Stadium. Keyshawn Morsillo threw a 15-yard TD pass to Davon Jones and ran for another...
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A

The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section

Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southern Columbia tops Freedom in PIAA Class A girls soccer championship

MECHANICSBURG — Entering halftime of the PIAA Class A girls soccer final, Freedom was down but hardly out. Southern Columbia held a 3-2 lead, but after an action-packed opening 40 minutes, that advantage looked slim. However, the Tigers’ Loren Gehret scored the third of her four goals just 26...
FREEDOM, PA
Tribune-Review

WPIAL football playoff preview capsules for Nov. 18-19, 2022

Let the gold rush begin on the gridiron. The WPIAL will hold its first two championship games Saturday at Norwin, crowning winners in Class 5A and 6A. Meanwhile it’s Final Four Friday in the other classifications as eight semifinals games are set for Friday to set the stage for the championship contests Friday, Nov. 25 at Acrisure Stadium.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Get to know the new site of the PIAA soccer championships

The PIAA soccer championships will move to a new venue this year with eight title games set for Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School’s Bobby Rahal Toyota Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Since 1998, the state finals have been played at...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team comes up short in PIAA semis

Mt. Pleasant’s dream run to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship ended Wednesday at Slippery Rock. A stifling defense and a lucky bounce off the post helped District 10 runner-up General McLane to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals. General McLane (16-5-1) will face Central Columbia at 10...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Birdie runs advance scouting mission for Belle Vernon, makes semifinal pick

If you watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, you may have caught a glimpse of the Birdie during the telecast. “They showed a quick shot of me and my cronies,” the Birdie said, rewinding his TiVo over and again to see himself. “There were like 30 pigeons pecking up some grass seed on one end of the field, while the Steelers were driving for six on the other. If you squint, you can see me, seventh bird from the left.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather

It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust after receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A football playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
FREEPORT, PA

