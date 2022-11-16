Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals
Avonworth coach Duke Johncour made a major adjustment with his offense Friday. The veteran coach moved tight end Peyton Faulkner to a wildcat quarterback slot. The strategy paid off as Faulkner, who has committed to Kent State, ran for 93 yards in the first half as the Antelopes rolled to a 35-0 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel’s James Burk Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport’s run to PIAA volleyball finals gives junior middle hitter chance to get back on court
Autumn English was a key part of the Freeport girls volleyball team’s early season surge and its rise to the No. 1 spot in the Class 2A state rankings. It then all came apart for the junior middle hitter. English broke a bone in her foot near her ankle...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westinghouse routs Central Clarion in PIAA playoffs
The Westinghouse football team remained undefeated Friday and earned a trip to the PIAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated District 9 champion Central Clarion, 44-8, in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game Friday night at Cupples Stadium. Keyshawn Morsillo threw a 15-yard TD pass to Davon Jones and ran for another...
2022 WPIAL 6A football championship breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic
Winner plays: McDowell/State College winner in PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 25 or 26. WPIAL titles: North Allegheny 4 (1990, 2010, ‘11, ‘12), Central Catholic 8 (2003, ’04, ’07, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’19, ’20) North Allegheny (10-1) Player to watch: Khiryn Boyd. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls finishes off Sto-Rox, gets back to WPIAL championship game
With a big first half on defense, an offensive ability to take advantage of short fields and a second half that saw the Tigers run away from third-seeded Sto-Rox, second-seeded Beaver Falls earned a trip to Acrisure Stadium to play for the Class 2A championship on Black Friday. It’s the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A
The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Valley stops Thomas Jefferson, earns rematch with Aliquippa in Class 4A title game
It’s hard to win a football game with 109 total yards of offense. No. 2 Central Valley taught that lesson to Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny on Friday night, earning a trip to the Class 4A WPIAL championship game with a 19-0 victory. “From a whole defensive staff, they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section
Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
Watch: Grove City vs. Slippery Rock high school football
Last year's district champ must get by a familiar foe once again.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley comes alive in 4th quarter, surges past Neshannock in Class 2A semifinals
Sophomore Donald Barksdale rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter, leading No. 1 Steel Valley to a 32-17 win over No. 4 Neshannock (11-2) in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium at Montour High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tradition-rich programs clash when Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair play for WPIAL Class 5A crown
Pine-Richland and Upper St. Clair have each been to plenty of WPIAL championship games. But both have arrived to this year’s finals with a rare similarity. The Rams and the Panthers have advanced with quarterback changes. Pine-Richland has gone with Ryan Palmieri since midseason and Upper St. Clair has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southern Columbia tops Freedom in PIAA Class A girls soccer championship
MECHANICSBURG — Entering halftime of the PIAA Class A girls soccer final, Freedom was down but hardly out. Southern Columbia held a 3-2 lead, but after an action-packed opening 40 minutes, that advantage looked slim. However, the Tigers’ Loren Gehret scored the third of her four goals just 26...
WPIAL football playoff preview capsules for Nov. 18-19, 2022
Let the gold rush begin on the gridiron. The WPIAL will hold its first two championship games Saturday at Norwin, crowning winners in Class 5A and 6A. Meanwhile it’s Final Four Friday in the other classifications as eight semifinals games are set for Friday to set the stage for the championship contests Friday, Nov. 25 at Acrisure Stadium.
Aliquippa, McKeesport collide again in WPIAL semifinals after 2OT battle last season
For a year, McKeesport has wondered what might’ve been. What if the Tigers had won that dramatic double-overtime semifinal game last season against Aliquippa? Would they have followed the Quips’ path as WPIAL and PIAA champions?. Nobody knows. “It’s something that’s kind of left a bad taste in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guard play could provide spark for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team
A move to a new section is just logistics to Greensburg Central Catholic. The new digs come with no guarantees and don’t mean another perfect record in section games like last season. And it surely does not ensure a 23rd straight WPIAL playoff berth. That still has to be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Get to know the new site of the PIAA soccer championships
The PIAA soccer championships will move to a new venue this year with eight title games set for Friday and Saturday at Eagle View Middle School’s Bobby Rahal Toyota Field on the campus of Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Since 1998, the state finals have been played at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team comes up short in PIAA semis
Mt. Pleasant’s dream run to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship ended Wednesday at Slippery Rock. A stifling defense and a lucky bounce off the post helped District 10 runner-up General McLane to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals. General McLane (16-5-1) will face Central Columbia at 10...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Birdie runs advance scouting mission for Belle Vernon, makes semifinal pick
If you watched the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, you may have caught a glimpse of the Birdie during the telecast. “They showed a quick shot of me and my cronies,” the Birdie said, rewinding his TiVo over and again to see himself. “There were like 30 pigeons pecking up some grass seed on one end of the field, while the Steelers were driving for six on the other. If you squint, you can see me, seventh bird from the left.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather
It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust after receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A football playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball team outlasts Philipsburg-Osceola, reaches state final
A pair of district champions battled for five games Wednesday at Punxsutawney High School with a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls volleyball championship on the line. In a packed gym, a boisterous crowd saw District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola deliver the first shot with a dominant win in Game 1.
