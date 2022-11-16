ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopeston, IL

Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston

By Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9gdb_0jCIpQY100

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon.

Decatur Police: Man crashes car after bullet grazing

Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down.

Five other departments came to help out.

“We came in for massive smoke and flames shooting out of the building,” said Hoopeston Chief Joel Bird. “Once we arrived, we noticed the building was totally involved.”

Crews were able to put out the flames, but because of the structural integrity of the building, Bird says it wasn’t safe for firefighters to go back inside when flames reignited.

Thousands more votes counted, Champaign County still waiting for final results

“As we’re tearing it down it’s adding oxygen to the fire and it’s reigniting in the spots we needed to get, that’s why it’s being tore down,” said Bird.

Chief Bird says someone was renting out of the Old Firestone building.

“I was informed They were supposed to be evicting the people today,” said Bird.

For hours the smoke was lingering when the demolition crews came. Flames sparked several times until they eventually knocked the main wall down.

“It’s a little cold for us but we’re getting the job done with a little bit of rain and snow,” said Bird.

And while it is unclear what startd the fire, Chief Bird says it’s a good time to remind people about fire safety, especially as the colder months means more people are using space heaters and turning on their furnaces.

Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal

“Make sure you’ve got a good new space heater,” said Bird. “Make sure your plugs are good before you put it through the wall. Don’t run them when you’re not home.”

Chief Bird says he is just thankful no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Chief Bird says the next steps would hopefully be remediation from the building’s owner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

All I-72 lanes open after car fire

Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Old Firestone Building in Hoopeston Burns Down; Investigation Continues

The old Firestone building on the west side of Illinois Route 1 in Hoopeston is now a pile of rubble after a Tuesday, November 15th fire. Fire Chief Joel Bird has been quoted as stating the building was “totally involved” in massive flames and smoke upon firefighters’ arrival, and that the building needed to be completely torn down because of hot spots reigniting.
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Boil order lifted in Hoopeston

Update: 9:26am on Nov. 17 Hoopeston Police report that the boil order for the City of Hoopeston has been lifted. HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a water main broke Tuesday night. The affected neighborhood is located on the west end of town between Main Street […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Boil order in effect for neighborhood in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A neighborhood in Hoopeston is currently under a boil order after a watermain broke last night. The area is located on the west end of town between Main Street and Thompson Avenue. The water was shut off earlier this morning. Crews have since then repaired the water main, so water has […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Warming centers available in Rantoul this weekend

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits this weekend, the Village of Rantoul is opening a pair of warming centers for those who need them. The Forum Fitness Center, located at 200 West Flessner Avenue, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for warming. After 9 p.m., […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Danville welcomes new fire chief

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville is getting a new fire chief but he’s not new to the department. He was promoted to the top job after 24 years there. And he’s ready to take on the challenges. Incoming fire chief Aaron Marcott said he’s very big on community. So, getting more involved in the city’s […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire responds to two fires, one pet dead

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a pair of fires Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that resulted in a pet being killed and two people being sent to the hospital. The first fire happened in an apartment at 3535 North Vermilion Street. Firefighters were dispatched there at 5:30 p.m. on […]
DANVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Gibson City home’s attached garage

GIBSON CITY — The state fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate the cause of a blaze Thursday morning that caused heavy damage to a Gibson City home’s attached garage. An estimated eight volunteer firefighters from Elliott and 12 from Gibson City responded around 9:06 a.m....
GIBSON CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Captain Aaron Marcott Named New Danville Fire Chief

After nearly a quarter-century of service to the Danville Fire Department, Captain Aaron Marcott has been named as the new Danville Fire Chief to replace the retiring Chief Don McMasters. Marcott, born in Watseka and a 1993 graduate of Rossville-Alvin High School, says he always wanted to be a firefighter....
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Urbana considers bonuses to help recruit officers

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Police departments work every day to keep you safe, but when they’re short-staffed, it presents more challenges. Urbana is trying to fix that and fill nine vacancies. The mayor said they’re starting a retention and recruitment program. It will cost about $1.34 million dollars over the next four years from their […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy