Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Harris Calls North Korea's Missile Launch a ‘Brazen Violation' as APEC Leaders Condemn Act
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth. APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment...
NBC New York
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
What Griner may endure in Russian penal system
LONDON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal colony that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. It’s in a region once synonymous with the Soviet gulag. Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after customs agents said they […]
NBC New York
Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and Other Asia-Pacific Leaders Convene in Bangkok for Economic Forum
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris...
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house
Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continued in the country more than two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the western province of Markazi, was being used as a museum – the Khomeini House Museum – and housed relics from his childhood and his reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who had marched into the building. Subsequent videos showed...
NBC New York
Watch Live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Trump Special Counsel for Criminal Probes
[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. A special counsel is expected to be named Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump.
NBC New York
Republicans Win Control of U.S. House
Republicans will take control of the U.S. House in the next session of Congress, NBC News projected Wednesday. Democrats will retain control of the Senate, based on the results of last week's elections. NBC News has called 218 seats for the Republicans and estimates the Republicans will win 221 seats...
Nations close to agreement on payments as climate talks near end
The talks in Egypt set the stage for more conclusive negotiations at the next U.N. climate summit.
Comments / 0