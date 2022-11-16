On Tuesday afternoon our granddaughter, who is in first grade, came for a visit. She drew two beautiful pictures of someone she said looked "sort of" like her. Then she asked me if we could watch Roadrunner cartoons, which I have on DVD. We watched three episodes. As we older folks know, Wile E. Coyote tries over and over to catch the Roadrunner, who not only escapes, but he sticks his tongue out at his inept nemesis each time. Watching the Roadrunner is not only a wonderful time of mutual laughter with our granddaughter, but also a great metaphor that...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO