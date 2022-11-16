ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
focusnewspaper.com

Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
ourdavie.com

Irene Goad Godbey

Irene Goad Barney, 82, of Advance, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. She was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Floyd County, Va. to the late Elmer Leon and India Alma Wade Goad. Mrs. Barney owned and operated Bowman Company, a precision machining company. She was an affiliate member of Advance United Methodist Church and a member of Fraternity Church of the Brethren in Winston-Salem.
ADVANCE, NC
ourdavie.com

Letter to the editor: Trash dumpers beware, you leave evidence behind

It probably would be a good idea if the person who dumped trash at the Cooleemee Wildlife Boat Access Area could come and get it before the fingerprint analysis is back from the lab. North Carolina General Statutes Chapter 14. Criminal Law § 14-399. Littering: “Any person who violates subsection...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague

Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
ourdavie.com

Weight loss collaborative: Foundations join efforts for weight loss program

The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Elf On The Shelf Has A New Challenger “Ranch on A Branch”

Ranch on a Branch, by Hidden Valley, encourages families to move a bottle of the dressing from place to place. The original supervisor, Elf on a Shelf, is said to be one of Santa’s helpers who keeps kids on good behavior. The festive toy can be bought on Hidden...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
ourdavie.com

Editorial: Bed races prove to be a good move for Mocksville

Come to Downtown Mocksville Friday night, and have a blast. The annual ‘Twas the Night Before” bed races will take place, bringing hundreds – maybe thousands – of spectators into town just to be part of the fun. And it is fun. It doesn’t matter that...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Red Flags to keep an eye out for when visiting Aging Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person, so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. On Monday's show we were joined by Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy