WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
focusnewspaper.com
Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
ourdavie.com
Irene Goad Godbey
Irene Goad Barney, 82, of Advance, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. She was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Floyd County, Va. to the late Elmer Leon and India Alma Wade Goad. Mrs. Barney owned and operated Bowman Company, a precision machining company. She was an affiliate member of Advance United Methodist Church and a member of Fraternity Church of the Brethren in Winston-Salem.
ourdavie.com
Letter to the editor: Trash dumpers beware, you leave evidence behind
It probably would be a good idea if the person who dumped trash at the Cooleemee Wildlife Boat Access Area could come and get it before the fingerprint analysis is back from the lab. North Carolina General Statutes Chapter 14. Criminal Law § 14-399. Littering: “Any person who violates subsection...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague
Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff, Register of Deeds And Elections Director Get Giant Raises
If you were worried that Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers wouldn’t be able to continue to afford his habit of buying flashy cowboy hats and silk vests, worry no more. Rogers will have plenty of money to buy those hats, purple vests and anything else he wants. Likewise for...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
ourdavie.com
Weight loss collaborative: Foundations join efforts for weight loss program
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
High Point organizations work to get Thanksgiving meals to families in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With grocery prices up from a year ago, the cost of buying a Thanksgiving meal is hitting families a lot harder this year. Despite inflation and rising food costs, organizations and local churches that feed hundreds and even thousands for the holiday plan to continue the tradition. “As far as […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Elf On The Shelf Has A New Challenger “Ranch on A Branch”
Ranch on a Branch, by Hidden Valley, encourages families to move a bottle of the dressing from place to place. The original supervisor, Elf on a Shelf, is said to be one of Santa’s helpers who keeps kids on good behavior. The festive toy can be bought on Hidden...
German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
WBTV
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
North Church St near Cone Elementary in Greensboro closed due to damaged utility pole
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy road has been shut down in Greensboro due to a crash that knocked down a utility pole. North Church Street between Cornwallis Drive and 14th Street was closed due to a crash, according to Greensboro Police Department. Parts of N. Church St. have reopened as of around 7:45 a.m., […]
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
ourdavie.com
Editorial: Bed races prove to be a good move for Mocksville
Come to Downtown Mocksville Friday night, and have a blast. The annual ‘Twas the Night Before” bed races will take place, bringing hundreds – maybe thousands – of spectators into town just to be part of the fun. And it is fun. It doesn’t matter that...
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Guilford County candidate files complaint over Pleasant Guardians sign, but is it actually illegal?
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) – An election finance complaint filed by Jerry Alan Branson about a group that supported his opponent in his failed bid to return to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners may not have any legal standing. Branson, a Republican and longtime member of the board until he was narrowly defeated in […]
WCNC
Red Flags to keep an eye out for when visiting Aging Parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person, so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. On Monday's show we were joined by Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.
Rowan County man cashes out after $100K lottery win
Ricardo Magdaleno of Gold Hill won a $100,000 lottery prize, claiming a total of $71,016 after taxes.
