A 32-year-old woman who has depression last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Thursday. Jessica Laura Ramirez, aka ”Jess,” was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic, which has a CA license plate 4UDW126, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She has a possible destination of the 9700 block of Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta, the department said.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO