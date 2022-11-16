ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released

Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several to hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LASD Searching For Missing Lancaster Boy, 11

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing from Lancaster. Marion Myles was last seen on Nov. 18 when he refused to come home from school, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The school is in the area of 45th Street and Avenue K in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
Convicted DUI Offender Charged with Killing Deputy and His Daughter in Wreck

A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach

A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Man Arrested in Burglary Attempt in Torrance

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
TORRANCE, CA
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run

More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Woman Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita

A 32-year-old woman who has depression last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Thursday. Jessica Laura Ramirez, aka ”Jess,” was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic, which has a CA license plate 4UDW126, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She has a possible destination of the 9700 block of Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta, the department said.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Horvath Defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors Race

Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded. “I...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA Unemployment Rate Inches Upward in October

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Found Insane At Time Of Attack On 2 Men Near Synagogue

A Seattle man who was accused of trying to run over two men near a synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood in the Wilshire area nearly four years ago has been found to have been insane at the time of the crime. In a non-jury trial Thursday, Superior Court Judge Drew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RCSD Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect In Cabazon.

An attempted murder suspect who also had an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies. Nathan Collins was arrested at about 1:55 p.m. in the 51800 block of Maxine Ave. in Cabazon. When deputies attempted to contact Collins he fled on foot and tried to get...
CABAZON, CA
Three Arrested Following Brief Pursuit in San Marino

Three woman were taken into custody Thursday after fleeing a stolen vehicle that was involved in a short pursuit with police in San Marino while a fourth suspect remained at large. San Marino Police Department officers were sent just before 2 p.m. to the area of Huntington Drive and South...
SAN MARINO, CA
OC Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Shooting in Stanton

Orange County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a shooting in Stanton Thursday. One person was wounded in the shooting at Chapman Avenue and Beach Boulevard, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Woodroof. Further details were not immediately available, Woodroof said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Child Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics rescued a drowning 6-year-old child at a home in Palmdale Wednesday evening. Paramedics took the child to a hospital where they are in critical condition but expected to recover, a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. Deputies from the...
PALMDALE, CA
Man Wanted as Suspect in Killing of His Two Cousins in West Covina

West Covina police Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex near the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, the West Covina Police Department reported.
WEST COVINA, CA

