Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
mynewsla.com
Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
mynewsla.com
OCSD Searching for legally Blind Man, 36, Missing In Laguna Niguel
The Orange County sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 36-year-old blind man in need of medication who went missing in Laguna Niguel. Christopher Wolfe was last seen in the 100 block of Seascape on Monday, according to the OCSD. Wolfe is white. He...
mynewsla.com
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
mynewsla.com
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was identified Thursday, and he remained jailed on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond...
mynewsla.com
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released
Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several to hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Lancaster Boy, 11
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing from Lancaster. Marion Myles was last seen on Nov. 18 when he refused to come home from school, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The school is in the area of 45th Street and Avenue K in Lancaster.
mynewsla.com
Convicted DUI Offender Charged with Killing Deputy and His Daughter in Wreck
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Burglary Attempt in Torrance
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to burglarize a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
mynewsla.com
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
mynewsla.com
Testimony to Conclude in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
Testimony is slated to conclude this week in the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder, attempted murder and sentence-enhancing gun...
mynewsla.com
Woman Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 32-year-old woman who has depression last seen in Santa Clarita was reported missing Thursday. Jessica Laura Ramirez, aka ”Jess,” was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic, which has a CA license plate 4UDW126, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. She has a possible destination of the 9700 block of Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta, the department said.
mynewsla.com
Horvath Defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors Race
Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded. “I...
mynewsla.com
LA Unemployment Rate Inches Upward in October
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Insane At Time Of Attack On 2 Men Near Synagogue
A Seattle man who was accused of trying to run over two men near a synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood in the Wilshire area nearly four years ago has been found to have been insane at the time of the crime. In a non-jury trial Thursday, Superior Court Judge Drew...
mynewsla.com
RCSD Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect In Cabazon.
An attempted murder suspect who also had an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies. Nathan Collins was arrested at about 1:55 p.m. in the 51800 block of Maxine Ave. in Cabazon. When deputies attempted to contact Collins he fled on foot and tried to get...
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested Following Brief Pursuit in San Marino
Three woman were taken into custody Thursday after fleeing a stolen vehicle that was involved in a short pursuit with police in San Marino while a fourth suspect remained at large. San Marino Police Department officers were sent just before 2 p.m. to the area of Huntington Drive and South...
mynewsla.com
OC Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Shooting in Stanton
Orange County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a shooting in Stanton Thursday. One person was wounded in the shooting at Chapman Avenue and Beach Boulevard, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Woodroof. Further details were not immediately available, Woodroof said.
mynewsla.com
Child Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics rescued a drowning 6-year-old child at a home in Palmdale Wednesday evening. Paramedics took the child to a hospital where they are in critical condition but expected to recover, a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. Deputies from the...
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted as Suspect in Killing of His Two Cousins in West Covina
West Covina police Friday sought the public’s help to find a man who allegedly shot his two cousins to death. The crime occurred on Nov. 2 at 10:45 p.m. in a carport parking lot of the Walnut Ridge apartment complex near the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue, the West Covina Police Department reported.
Comments / 0