Kentucky State

Fox News

Ron DeSantis finally responds to attacks from Trump, media: 'Check out the scoreboard'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to attacks from former President Donald Trump and the media on Tuesday. Trump made a flurry of attacks against DeSantis in the days surrounding Election Day, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and claiming to be responsible for his success in Florida. DeSantis, Trump's most credible rival for a presidential run in 2024, remained silent on the issue until responding to questions on the topic at a Tuesday press conference.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo

Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
The List

Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration that took place on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married fellow businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family had hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps seemingly could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Independent

Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking

Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
The List

Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
IOWA STATE
HOLAUSA

A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment

Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Fox News

Fox News

