news4sanantonio.com
Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
Erik Cantu, Texas Earthquake: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of folks also checked out our story on the Rotary Ice Rink returning to downtown's Travis Park.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
news4sanantonio.com
Eastside students getting real film experience through content creator program
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Lights, camera, action has taken on a new meaning for 21 high schoolers from the eastside. They can now call themselves filmmakers thanks to Alamo City Studios who introduced them to the motion picture industry. Ask 15-year-old sophomore Todjai Dotson who was skeptical at first. "Everybody...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
iheart.com
6 years ago this month, George Strait returned to play Gruene Hall
November 2016 George Strait returned to play a small private show at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas and I was there! Check this video out.
KIII TV3
'She's going to return' | Father of missing Lina Sardar Khil keeps faith fire burning
SAN ANTONIO — Eleven months. 335 days. Whatever the perspective of days, minutes, and seconds do not get lost on Riaz Sardar Khil. Neither is his focus on faith. Family, friends, and advocates that support him are not planning to rally remembrance on Sunday, November 20, for the 4-year-old girl. Instead, there will be an observance for Lina on Tuesday, December 20, the one-year mark of her disappearance.
news4sanantonio.com
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
KSAT 12
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final list of entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Country music fans, the final list of performers for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been released. William Beckmann, Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Cavalry have been added to the lineup, rodeo officials announced Thursday. Randy Rogers will play...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge. "I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it." Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's...
texaslifestylemag.com
Visit Seguin for Friendly Streets and Comfort Eats
If you’re in need of a relaxing weekend away, Seguin has all the small-town Texas charm you’re looking for. With its walkable downtown, line-worthy barbecue, and gloriously green Guadalupe River, Seguin is a low-key destination that’s a mere 40 minutes from San Antonio or an hour’s drive from Austin.
news4sanantonio.com
Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music
The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
San Antonio Current
21 San Antonio hotel bars that locals love
With San Antonio’s recent uptick in luxury hotels comes a parallel boom in fancy bars at those properties, many of which are located downtown. These creatively designed drinking spots can make locals feel like they're on vacation or provide a convenient meeting place when getting together with friends in town on business or a sightseeing visit.
Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway
SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.
San Antonio reacts to Texas' 5.3 earthquake, downtown tremors
The earthquake occurred in West Texas.
