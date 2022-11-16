ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
KIII TV3

'She's going to return' | Father of missing Lina Sardar Khil keeps faith fire burning

SAN ANTONIO — Eleven months. 335 days. Whatever the perspective of days, minutes, and seconds do not get lost on Riaz Sardar Khil. Neither is his focus on faith. Family, friends, and advocates that support him are not planning to rally remembrance on Sunday, November 20, for the 4-year-old girl. Instead, there will be an observance for Lina on Tuesday, December 20, the one-year mark of her disappearance.
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
texaslifestylemag.com

Visit Seguin for Friendly Streets and Comfort Eats

If you’re in need of a relaxing weekend away, Seguin has all the small-town Texas charm you’re looking for. With its walkable downtown, line-worthy barbecue, and gloriously green Guadalupe River, Seguin is a low-key destination that’s a mere 40 minutes from San Antonio or an hour’s drive from Austin.
news4sanantonio.com

Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music

The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
San Antonio Current

21 San Antonio hotel bars that locals love

With San Antonio’s recent uptick in luxury hotels comes a parallel boom in fancy bars at those properties, many of which are located downtown. These creatively designed drinking spots can make locals feel like they're on vacation or provide a convenient meeting place when getting together with friends in town on business or a sightseeing visit.
