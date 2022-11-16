Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continued in the country more than two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the western province of Markazi, was being used as a museum – the Khomeini House Museum – and housed relics from his childhood and his reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who had marched into the building. Subsequent videos showed...

