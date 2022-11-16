Read full article on original website
Nations close to agreement on payments as climate talks near end
The talks in Egypt set the stage for more conclusive negotiations at the next U.N. climate summit.
Trump news – live: Bill Barr says charges ‘increasingly likely’ as Trump hits back over special counsel
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and said: “I...
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
Mike Pompeo Flips Old Donald Trump Boast Back At Him. Critics Say Not So Fast.
Social media users issued a blunt reminder to the former secretary of state.
NBC Miami
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
US Dismisses Russia’s Latest Claim in Brittney Griner Talks, Social Media Sounds Off
Russia released a potentially encouraging statement Friday about negotiations to facilitate the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S. Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said there was “activity” in talks to organize a prisoner swap between Griner and Viktor Bout. Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death,” is a convicted Russian arms dealer currently serving 25 years in U.S. prison. Russia handed Griner a nine-year prison sentence on drug smuggling charges.
NBC Miami
Traces of Explosives Found at Site of Russian Pipeline Leaks, Sweden Says
Swedish and Danish investigators are investigating a flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 that sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. The explosions triggered four gas leaks at four locations — two in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two...
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house
Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continued in the country more than two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the western province of Markazi, was being used as a museum – the Khomeini House Museum – and housed relics from his childhood and his reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who had marched into the building. Subsequent videos showed...
NBC Miami
Watch Live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Trump Special Counsel for Criminal Probes
[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. A special counsel is expected to be named Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump.
NBC Miami
Brazil, Germany Lead Countries With Most World Cup Appearances
Thirty two teams from six different continents have descended upon Qatar for the 22nd World Cup. Among this field are a pack of historic heavyweights who have come to treat the World Cup like clockwork, a task every four years with the expectation of competing for a title. They’ve been here before and are comfortable under the bright lights. But first, they have to get through a number of up-and-coming scrappy teams that won’t take this opportunity for granted.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
More than a dozen young activists gathered at the United Nations climate conference Saturday to pressure negotiators to phase out fossil fuels and agree on a climate financing facility
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
