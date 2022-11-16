Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Texas governor claims state isn't sending migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...
NBC Miami
Florida Gov. DeSantis Reacts to Trump's ‘DeSanctimonious' Comment as Feud Brews
After former president Donald Trump recently made comments criticizing and mocking Ron DeSantis, the newly re-elected Florida governor is firing back. In the final days of this year's midterm elections, Trump and DeSantis held dueling Florida rallies. At the former president's event, he unveiled his newest nickname for Gov. DeSantis, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'
Venezuelan Migrants are Forbidden to Enter Texas But They are Doing it Anyway
Over the past several months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed over 10,000 migrants to cities such as Washington, DC, and Chicago. Abbott was trying to get support from President Joe Biden and he finally passed an Executive Order forbidding illegal immigration from Venezuelans in October. So migrants who left their home country are in Mexico.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
El Paso, Texas to stop bussing migrants after Biden uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel Venezuelans
El Paso, Texas will no longer be bussing migrants into New York City due to President Biden's reactivation of Trump-era Title 42 policies deporting Venezuelans to Mexico.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
USGS: 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattles western Texas and southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Only victorious 'Triple Threat' member intends to carry her Border Patrol message to Congress
MCALLEN, Texas — Three Texas Latinas who had hoped to become the Republican version of Democrats' "Squad" came out of the election splintered after a surprising turn of events that killed their chances of heading to Washington together. The trio lost two races in which candidates had claimed they...
KTSA
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas state troopers stop Uber carrying five illegal immigrants in alleged human smuggling operation
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped an alleged human smuggling attempt involving five illegal immigrants in an Uber car.
Migrants Land In South Florida For Third Consecutive Day
Since October, agents have already responded to fifteen migrant landings in South Florida-a roughly 200-percent increase from the same time period the year before.
The simple reason why Ron DeSantis should run for president in 2024
In the week since he easily won reelection, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't said much about his political future.
Abbott to Biden: Texas is increasing security along Mexican border to fight migrant ‘invasion’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying the state is increasing its border security initiatives along the Mexican border to fight a migrant "invasion." This came the same day he sent letters to two state agencies ordering them to ratchet up security initiatives as part of Operation Lone Star.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
CBP flying migrants out of El Paso as unauthorized crossings remain ‘elevated’
Federal officials continue to fly migrants out of El Paso for processing elsewhere to “decompress” a holding facility operating at three times its intended capacity.
Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
Comments / 10