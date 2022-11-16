ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

UCSE donates to BCA for safer student environment

BUCKHANNON — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Upshur County Safety Expo donated 14 medical first-aid kits to the students and staff of Buckhannon Christian Academy. Buckhannon Christian Academy (BCA) recently moved to Wayside Baptist Church on Brushy Fork Road to make use of the larger location. The staff and volunteers at BCA prepared code red bags, fire drill plans and emergency evacuation plans. The school was in need of more medical kits and when Upshur County Safety Expo got word of this, they were more than happy to donate.
West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier

BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
St. Joseph’s recognizes its perioperative nurses during National Perioperative Nurses Week

BUCKHANNON — St. Joseph’s Hospital recognizes its Perioperative Nurses during National Perioperative Nurses week, November 13 through November 19. Perioperative nursing is a specialized area of nursing practice focused on safe patient care in the operating room. As a fundamental member of the surgical team, the perioperative registered nurse works in collaboration with other health care professionals including the surgeon, anesthesia provider, surgical assistant and other assistive personnel.
Taylor County Sheriff’s Dept. nabs two in separate cases

TAYLOR COUNTY—The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department has been responding to calls throughout the county, and two recent calls ended in jail time for a couple of offenders. Deputy Cody Mayle was dispatched to Slaton Hallow Road, after a call was made Harrison-Taylor 911 reporting some suspicious activity. According...
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
As Corridor H nears completion, residents fight state highway officials to route it around their towns

DAVIS — It was the quiet hour before Sirianni’s Pizza Cafe opened, and Walt Ranalli was rushing from the dining area to the storage room, carrying boxes that a supplier had left earlier that morning. The wood-paneled walls of the restaurant are decked with framed professional ski posters from the 80s and a portrait of Tucker County High School’s Mountain Lion of the year.
