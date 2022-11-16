Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
West Virginia students ‘became ill’; Investigation underway
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
The Recorddelta
UCSE donates to BCA for safer student environment
BUCKHANNON — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Upshur County Safety Expo donated 14 medical first-aid kits to the students and staff of Buckhannon Christian Academy. Buckhannon Christian Academy (BCA) recently moved to Wayside Baptist Church on Brushy Fork Road to make use of the larger location. The staff and volunteers at BCA prepared code red bags, fire drill plans and emergency evacuation plans. The school was in need of more medical kits and when Upshur County Safety Expo got word of this, they were more than happy to donate.
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Elementary school in West Virginia on remote learning due to detected carbon monoxide
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Gauley River Elementary School in Craigsville, West Virginia, will be on remote learning on Wednesday and resume normal schedule on Thursday due to HVAC repairs after carbon monoxide (CO) was detected in the building. The Nicholas County Board of Education announced on Tuesday that Gauley River students were dismissed. School […]
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
wfxrtv.com
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.”. According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in...
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
WDTV
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
Mobile food pantry program feeds hundreds in Buckhannon
The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry Program was held in three different locations around the state on Nov. 17.
The Recorddelta
Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier
BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
The Recorddelta
St. Joseph’s recognizes its perioperative nurses during National Perioperative Nurses Week
BUCKHANNON — St. Joseph’s Hospital recognizes its Perioperative Nurses during National Perioperative Nurses week, November 13 through November 19. Perioperative nursing is a specialized area of nursing practice focused on safe patient care in the operating room. As a fundamental member of the surgical team, the perioperative registered nurse works in collaboration with other health care professionals including the surgeon, anesthesia provider, surgical assistant and other assistive personnel.
WDTV
Drivers asked to be patient as crews remove ‘split barrier’ on I-79
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The “split barrier” on I-79 in White Hall was supposed to be removed earlier this week. However, the work was postponed due to weather. Jason Nelson is a DOH construction engineer for district four. He said they hope to have it done by this...
mountainstatesman.com
Taylor County Sheriff’s Dept. nabs two in separate cases
TAYLOR COUNTY—The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department has been responding to calls throughout the county, and two recent calls ended in jail time for a couple of offenders. Deputy Cody Mayle was dispatched to Slaton Hallow Road, after a call was made Harrison-Taylor 911 reporting some suspicious activity. According...
West Virginia couple charged with cruelty after severely injured sheep, other animals found on property
A Randolph County couple is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty charges after deputies say one or both of them failed to provide sustenance, shelter and/or medical care to several dogs, a kitten and a severely injured sheep.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
As Corridor H nears completion, residents fight state highway officials to route it around their towns
DAVIS — It was the quiet hour before Sirianni’s Pizza Cafe opened, and Walt Ranalli was rushing from the dining area to the storage room, carrying boxes that a supplier had left earlier that morning. The wood-paneled walls of the restaurant are decked with framed professional ski posters from the 80s and a portrait of Tucker County High School’s Mountain Lion of the year.
Comments / 0