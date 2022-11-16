ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WVNT-TV

West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey James, 35, was texting and using social...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Tallmansville man fires weapon, flees St. Joseph’s Hospital

UPSHUR COUNTY — On Monday, November 14, 2022, around 6 p.m., a Tallmansville man was taken into custody after being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery. The criminal complaint states that Sergeant G.S. DeWeese, of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), was notified of...
TALLMANSVILLE, WV
wajr.com

Clarksburg mom faces neglect charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Cl;arksburg woman is facing child neglect charges after a report of an unattended three-year-old wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt Wednesday with temperatures in the 40’s. When police arrived in the area of Laurel Drive, a resident told police the child was supposed...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people allegedly involved in a recent shoplifting incident at BFS. Below are photos from the Bridgeport Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Davisson by email or at 304-842-8260.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman’s body was discovered on Monday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as 52-year-old JoAnn Riffle, of Sylvester in Boone County. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Riffle’s body was discovered on Deepwell Rd. on...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

One transported to hospital following Thursday afternoon accident

BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, November 17, a two-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital. The accident occurred in the intersection of Clarksburg Road and Liggett Addition. Patrolman Angel McCauley, of the Buckhannon Police Department (BPD), shared the accident involved a white Chevy Sonic and a silver Dodge pick-up...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

