WVNT-TV
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey James, 35, was texting and using social...
The Recorddelta
Tallmansville man fires weapon, flees St. Joseph’s Hospital
UPSHUR COUNTY — On Monday, November 14, 2022, around 6 p.m., a Tallmansville man was taken into custody after being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery. The criminal complaint states that Sergeant G.S. DeWeese, of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), was notified of...
wajr.com
Fatal crash scene discovered days after the mishap in White Hall police believe
WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Police in White Hall report one person was fatally injured in a single vehicle crash at Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Reports indicate the vehicle went off the road in an area where another accident occurred weeks before and the guardrail had not been repaired.
Bridgeport Police searching for 2 people and vehicle in shoplifting investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people and the vehicle they were driving after a shoplifting incident.
West Virginia couple charged with cruelty after severely injured sheep, other animals found on property
A Randolph County couple is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty charges after deputies say one or both of them failed to provide sustenance, shelter and/or medical care to several dogs, a kitten and a severely injured sheep.
West Virginia police investigating illegal deer kill with a unique antler set
West Virginia police are investigating an illegal deer kill that had a unique antler set. West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer Gieseke investigated a complaint of an illegal deer kill in southern Tyler County, West Virginia. The illegally killed buck was said to have a branched main beam on the left side with four points […]
wajr.com
Clarksburg mom faces neglect charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Cl;arksburg woman is facing child neglect charges after a report of an unattended three-year-old wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt Wednesday with temperatures in the 40’s. When police arrived in the area of Laurel Drive, a resident told police the child was supposed...
WDTV
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth
HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
WDTV
Three Mon County schools remain on lockdown as deputies search for murder suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Monongalia County schools remain on a lockdown while deputies continue their search for a murder suspect. South Middle School, Mountainview Elementary and the Monongalia County Technical Education Center are on a lockdown through the rest of the week, according to the Mon County Superintendent’s Office.
Police searching for Morgantown man wanted for first-degree murder
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An early morning car crash in Monongalia County on Tuesday has turned into a murder investigation and an ongoing manhunt for a possible armed and dangerous suspect. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 04:10 AM, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle...
West Virginia students ‘became ill’; Investigation underway
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
WDTV
Body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman’s body was discovered on Monday in Nicholas County, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as 52-year-old JoAnn Riffle, of Sylvester in Boone County. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Riffle’s body was discovered on Deepwell Rd. on...
WDTV
Drivers asked to be patient as crews remove ‘split barrier’ on I-79
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The “split barrier” on I-79 in White Hall was supposed to be removed earlier this week. However, the work was postponed due to weather. Jason Nelson is a DOH construction engineer for district four. He said they hope to have it done by this...
The Recorddelta
One transported to hospital following Thursday afternoon accident
BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, November 17, a two-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital. The accident occurred in the intersection of Clarksburg Road and Liggett Addition. Patrolman Angel McCauley, of the Buckhannon Police Department (BPD), shared the accident involved a white Chevy Sonic and a silver Dodge pick-up...
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
Woman pleads guilty to purchasing rifle for man that killed West Virginia deputy
On Tuesday, a woman pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a firearm that killed a Nicholas County deputy.
Morgantown man sentenced for federal meth charges
A Morgantown man was sentenced Thursday to spend more than 11 years in incarceration for distributing methamphetamine in Monongalia County in April 2020.
