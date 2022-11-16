ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

bossierpress.com

BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30

Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Weekend to stay dry with chilly temperatures

TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish recipient

A 5-year-old cancer patient whose parents and uncle are airline pilots boarded a flight from Seattle to Orlando – piloted by her uncle – sponsored by the Make-A-Wish foundation on Tuesday, November 8, according to the Alaska Airlines website. Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish …
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Things to do this weekend: Poker run fun, shopping with belly dancers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you like vintage motorcycles, playing poker, cruising the backroads, live poetry readings, and Christmas shopping amongst belly dancers, artists, and poets, you’re going to love what’s going on in Minden and Shreveport this weekend. Poker Run benefiting the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum.
MINDEN, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
macaronikid.com

🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅

Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

Holiday shoppers find unique gifts at Les Boutiques de Noel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild hosts its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel Thursday, November 17 through Saturday, November 19, at the Shreveport Convention Center. Proceeds benefit the Shreveport Opera. “We hope to welcome back shoppers from all around the Shreveport-Bossier area and all our...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier Council on Aging re-opens with state-of-the-art senior gym

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Council on Aging volunteers and senior visitors gathered Thursday to reveal facilities upgrades and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together for the first time since 2019. The Bossier Council on Aging held a ribbon cutting to mark its grand re-opening on Thursday. The BCA...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

What happened to SUSLA’s football program?

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
LOUISIANA STATE

