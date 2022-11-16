Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30
Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
ktalnews.com
Weekend to stay dry with chilly temperatures
People in the Texarkana area who don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. What happened to SUSLA's football program?
ktalnews.com
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. People in the Texarkana area who don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John.
KTBS
Chuck Jones’s 4th Annual NWLA Food Bank Thanksgiving Benefit Concert
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for something meaningful and fun to do this weekend, look no more. Head out and help us help Chuck Jones on his mission to give everyone a bountiful Thanksgiving!. His Thanksgiving Benefit Concert is Saturday, Nov. 19 form 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
ktalnews.com
Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish recipient
A 5-year-old cancer patient whose parents and uncle are airline pilots boarded a flight from Seattle to Orlando – piloted by her uncle – sponsored by the Make-A-Wish foundation on Tuesday, November 8, according to the Alaska Airlines website.
ktalnews.com
Things to do this weekend: Poker run fun, shopping with belly dancers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you like vintage motorcycles, playing poker, cruising the backroads, live poetry readings, and Christmas shopping amongst belly dancers, artists, and poets, you’re going to love what’s going on in Minden and Shreveport this weekend. Poker Run benefiting the Dorcheat Historical Association Museum.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Cedar Grove.
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. "We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov," says a statement from the city.
macaronikid.com
🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅
Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
ktalnews.com
Holiday shoppers find unique gifts at Les Boutiques de Noel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild hosts its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel Thursday, November 17 through Saturday, November 19, at the Shreveport Convention Center. Proceeds benefit the Shreveport Opera.
ktalnews.com
Bossier Council on Aging re-opens with state-of-the-art senior gym
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Council on Aging volunteers and senior visitors gathered Thursday to reveal facilities upgrades and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together for the first time since 2019. The Bossier Council on Aging held a ribbon cutting to mark its grand re-opening on Thursday.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Holiday Food Drive
It's that time of year to start thinking of those less fortunate. Thankfully in our community, there are several options in place to do what you can to help those in need. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive to help those that may otherwise go hungry during this season of giving and caring.
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.
KSLA
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway.
KTBS
Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community.
q973radio.com
Now That The Taylor Swift Public On Sale Is Cancelled – How Do You Get Tickets In Shreveport??
Ticketmaster has canceled the public ticket on-sale for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” that was set to take place Friday, Nov. 18. The company cited both “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” as the reasons it was pulling the plug on the general sale, according to VARITEY.
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana's biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13.
