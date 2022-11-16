ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

DNR shares early firearm deer season results

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State

Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Slow down! Municipalities across Michigan see multiple crashes, pileups

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down following several crashes Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, a Michigan State Police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Barry County and Verona Road in Calhoun County saw a 17-vehicle pileup. On Friday, US-23 was closed...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan

Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Northern Tail Dog Park in East Lansing to close for winter

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog park in East Lansing is closing for the winter. Northern Tail Dog Park, located on Abbot Road, will close for winter on Nov. 30. It will reopen in the spring. Other City park facilities that will close over the winter months include the...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

AG Nessel reissues video on potential punishments for making school threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video outlining the potential punishments for making school threats. The reminder comes as reports of threats against schools increase in the state. In Ferndale, 12 minutes outside of Detroit, two teens were arrested after two separate incidents against Ferndale Middle School and Ferndale High School earlier this week.
MICHIGAN STATE

